BLUE HEAVEN

  • Chris Thomas, Ken Fradley - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday

BOONDOCKS

  • Glenn Harman - 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • 42 Bridges - 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Ericson Holt - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Capt. Bill - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Lady A Duo - 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday
  • John Bartus - 6 to 10 p.m. Monday
  • John Andrews - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

CONCH TOWN LOUNGE

  • Admiral Bill, Al “Sinatra” Romano - 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

DANTE’S

  • Jerry D. & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday

GARDENS HOTEL

  • Mateo Jampol - 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Kenny Albert Duo - 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Tuesday
  • Bobby Green - 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Nina Newton - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Jazz in the Gardens
  • Scott Marischen & Friends - 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

GREEN PARROT

  • DeadPhish Orchestra - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday
  • Happy Dog - 5:30, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Tony Baltimore, Hiram Garzaro - 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Glass Cats - 5:30 pm Sunday soundcheck

HOG’S BREATH SALOON

  • Oren Polak - Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Cliff Cody - 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
  • Myles Mancuso Band - 9 p.m. Wednesday though Sunday
  • Micah Reed - Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sunday
  • Kenny Fradley - Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
  • Zach Seemiller - Noon to 4 p.m. Monday
  • Andy Westcott - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mike Veal Band - 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Joel Nelson - Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST THEATER

  • Get the Led Out - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tony Sands
  • That’s Life Sinatra Tribute - 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Anuhea - 8 p.m. Tuesday

KEY WEST TROPICAL FOREST & BOTANICAL GARDEN

  • Belle Jampol, Mateo Jampol - 6:30 p.m. Sunday

KIKI’S

  • Eric Paul Levy - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

LA TE DA

  • Piano Bar
  • The Fabulous Spectrelles - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • 3Sum - 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
  • Cabaret
  • Christopher Peterson - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; Tuesday
  • Randy Roberts - 9 p.m. Saturday

OFF THE HOOK

  • Dani Hoy - 5 to 7 p.m. Monday

OLD STONE COFFEE HOUSE

  • Mario Quintero Vale - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

  • Sharese - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Keith Franx - 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Allen “Frankendread” Holland - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday
  • Ross Brown - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Billy Rueggar - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
  • Dave Richards - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Monday
  • Channing Duo - 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Marjory Lee - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Rick Fusco - 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Tony Roberts - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Aaron Blumer - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • Zack Seemiller - 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

RICK’S DOWNSTAIRS

  • The Shanty Hounds - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday

ROCK HOUSE LIVE

  • Eric Paul Levy - 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Monday, Tuesday

SCHOONER WHARF BAR

  • Tony Baltimore - Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Raven Cooper - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 5 p.m. Monday
  • Michael McCloud - Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Keys Salty Celts - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday
  • Raven Cooper Band - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday
  • Sam & Martin - 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday
  • Big Daddy Rich - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Joe the Show - 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Monday
  • Gary Hempsey - Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday
  • Tom Taylor, Prince Azariyah - 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

SIDEBAR

  • Renee Breslin - 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
  • Jerry D & Friends - 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

SLOPPY JOE’S

  • Brian Roberts - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tuesday
  • Friends of Wayne - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday
  • Audio Graffiti - 10 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday
  • John LaMere - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Thursday
  • Sloppy Seconds - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Tim Hollohan - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Ross Brown - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Saturday
  • Andy Westcott - Noon to 4:45 p.m. Sunday
  • Mojito - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Preacher Pete and the Preference - 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday
  • Jonathan William Trio - 5:30 to 9:30 a.m.

SLOPPY JOE’S DOCKSIDE at PERRY HOTEL

  • Claire Finley - Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
  • Gary Hempsey - 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sheldon Benton - Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
  • Izzy Zaidman - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday
  • Michael Wingate - Noon to 3 p.m. Friday
  • Jared Schleicher - 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Adrienne Z - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Michael Naughton - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Michelle Dravis - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday
  • Ray Spence & Friends - Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Chris Thomas - 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday

SMOKIN’ TUNA

  • Sam Carlson - 1 p.m. Wednesday
  • Charlie Miller - 5 p.m. Wednesday; 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Caffeine Carl & The Buzz - 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
  • Justin Angelo - 1 p.m. Thursday
  • Massacoustics - 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Monday, Tuesday
  • Farewell to Cowboys - 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 1 p.m. Monday
  • Marshall Morlock Band - 9 p.m. Sunday
  • Jay Klein - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
  • Mancuso-King Band - 9 p.m. Monday
  • Caffeine Carl & Zach Seemiller - 1 p.m. Tuesday
  • Nick Brownell Band - 9 p.m. Tuesday

SOUTHERNMOST BEACH RESORT

  • The Shanty Hounds - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday
  • Chris Thomas - Noon to 3 p.m. Monday

STONE SOUP

  • Eric Paul Levy - 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday

SUGARLOAF KOA

  • Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band - 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

TAVERN ‘N’ TOWN

  • Mike Emerson - 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday, Monday
  • Carmen Rodriguez, James King - 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday
  • Larry Smith - 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
  • Rob DiStasi - 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS THEATRE

  • The 10 Tenors - 8 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tina Turner Tribute
  • Caroline Borole - 8 p.m. Saturday

TWO FRIENDS

  • Alfonse - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
  • The Shanty Hounds - 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday

WAHLBURGERS

  • Alfonse - 5 to 8 p.m. Monday
  • Eric Paul Levy - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sunday