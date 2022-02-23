The musical and theatrical legacy of Danny Weathers will be celebrated in a one-night only event on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
A company of his friends and colleagues will sing to celebrate the man who was an inspiration for many in the Florida Keys and who passed away in August 2021.
Weathers' string of shows in Key West included "The Drowsy Chaperone," "The Producers," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Falsettos," "Avenue Q," "1776" and numerous concerts featuring the work of Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Kander & Ebb and Burt Bacharach.
Songs from those productions and more will be brought back to the stage by their original Key West artists, including David Black, Laurie Breakwell, Mary Falconer, Joy Hawkins, J.B. McLendon, Kristen Michelle, Bruce Moore, Bobby Nesbitt, Marjorie Paul-Shook, Christopher Peterson, Randy Roberts, Carmen Rodriguez, Vicki Roush and Stephanie Sander.
Weathers and his husband, Alan Melnick, moved to Key West from New York City in 1987 to create, own and operate the Seascape Bed & Breakfast Inn. But Weathers’ theatrical success on Broadway could not be ignored and he soon became the Artistic Director for the Founders’ Society at the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center and, following that, Managing Artistic Director for the Waterfront Playhouse from 2003-2018. He has directed, acted, sang and danced on just about every stage in Key West.
From hilarity to heartache, Weathers’ was a master of it all — he made audiences laugh and cry and gave boundless joy to everyone who attended a Weathers production. His impact on Key West will endure far beyond his too few years on this planet.
There will be a complimentary pre-show and interval wine bar with all proceeds going to the Florida Keys SPCA.
There will never be man like Danny Weathers again; and there will never be a show like this. “One Singular Sensation!” The production was written and will be hosted by Bobby Nesbitt, directed by Murphy Davis, choreography by Penny Leto, musical direction by Jim Rice and produced by Jeff Johnson and Hy Conrad.
Tickets range from $10 to $100 and are available at http://www.keys.tix.com or by calling the Tennessee Williams Box Office at 305-295-7676.