High-speed action and high-level competition will keep spectators’ adrenaline pumping at the Race World Offshore Key West World Championships, set for Sunday through Sunday, Nov. 7-14, in the waters surrounding the island city.
The 40th annual world championships feature boats raced by American and international teams, providing a season-ending test of skill for both American Power Boat Association and Union Internationale Motonautique superstars.
Boats roar along a 4.4-mile-per-lap course that includes Key West Harbor, typically facing both rough and calm water conditions, which makes Key West one of the world’s most exciting and competitive venues.
The spectator-friendly course layout means fans can watch from vantage points close to the action, sharing the exhilaration as racers jockey for position.
Event organizers have instituted multifaceted plans to safeguard both fans and racers against the potential spread of COVID-19. Health protocols include encouraging social distancing, hand sanitizing and mask-wearing as well as providing widely spaced spectator seating.
The Race World Offshore Key West World Championships kick off at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, with a parade of participating boats along the island's historic Duval Street.
The action will intensify throughout the week, with teams competing in hard-fought races Wednesday, Nov. 10; Friday, Nov. 12; and Sunday, Nov. 14. Races are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on all three days.
On race days spectators can get an unmatched view from areas on the Outer Mole at the Truman Waterfront, which lies at the end of Southard Street past Thomas Street and Truman Annex.
Other popular viewing areas include restaurants and bars at harbor front hotels, as well as Key West’s Mallory Square.
On nonrace days, enthusiasts can view the boats, watch in-water testing runs and meet participating teams at the race village. Also planned are concerts, a build-a-boat contest and a parade of boats on the water with the Florida Powerboat Club.
Following Sunday’s final race, awards will be presented to the world champions in the race village at Truman Waterfront Park.
VIP passes for the exclusive Truman Waterfront hospitality area, offering panoramic views of the racing action, refreshments and transportation by water shuttle, are available at raceworldoffshore.com/shop/outer-mole-vip/.
General admission tickets are to be sold on-site at Truman Waterfront Park, with prices starting at $25 per person for a single-day ticket. Admission is free for military members, veterans and children 12 and younger.