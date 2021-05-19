A colorful vaudeville-style show awaits fans of live entertainment Saturday, May 22, when “Pride Follies” takes center stage as a prelude to June’s annual Key West Pride festivities.
Showcasing prime talents from the island’s performing arts community, “Follies” is reminiscent of an old-fashioned variety show or television’s vintage “Ed Sullivan’s Toast of the Town.” The performance is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Key West Theater at 512 Eaton St., a historic spot whose origin dates back to 1848.
The production is presented by the Key West Business Guild, which is currently in its 43rd year of promoting LGBTQ tourism to Key West, and benefits that organization. The not-for-profit guild also produces annual events including its signature Key West Pride, scheduled June 2-6.
“Pride Follies” is to be directed and hosted by Destiny Montgomery, who was the 2017 queen of Key West’s outrageous Fantasy Fest. Organizers report that acts are to range from vocals to dancing programs — with rumors of a saucy burlesque performance to pique audience members’ imaginative senses.
Doors are to open at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. curtain. The Key West Theater offers full bar service and seating both downstairs and on an upper mezzanine. Masks are required when patrons aren’t seated.
Tickets range from $15 per person to $35 per person for premium balcony seating. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.keystix.com or at the Key West Theater box office on the day of the performance.
