The Red Barn Theatre will kick off its season on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with a production of “Cats Talk Back,” a mock-docu-comedy in which several actors who supposedly spent a good part of their lives performing in one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals reminisce about their experiences as felines on stage. the show will run through Saturday, Jan. 29.
“Quarantine for Two” will open Tuesday, Feb. 15, the South Florida premiere of Hy Conrad’s new play, about the trials and tribulations of a pandemic quarantine, mixing comedy, intrigue, murder and a neck-bending twist. The play will be performed until Saturday, March 12.
On Tuesday, March 22, the Red Barn will open “Hurricane Diane,” an unconventional new comedy from Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George, where the Greek god Dionysus returns to the modern world disguised as the butch gardener Diane, whose secret mission is to seduce mortal followers and restore the earth to its natural state. The show will close on Saturday, April 16.
“How To Eat Like a Child and Other Lessons in Not Being Grown Up,” will close the season with a run from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. The show, based on a book by Nora Ephron, features young actors and is a hilarious romp through the joys and sorrows of being a child.
The facility has been certified as a Covid Compliant Theater and will be cleaned and disinfected before each performance.