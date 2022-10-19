Tickets are on sale at Key West’s Red Barn Theatre for its big 43rd season of professional stage entertainment. Individual per-show tickets and a four-show season subscription are available online on its website and by phone at the box office.

Red Barn Artistic Director Joy Hawkins has put together an eclectic mix of comedy, drama and music, featuring stellar new works from playwrights Ken Ludwig, Michael McKeever and Jane Martin.