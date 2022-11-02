Tickets are on sale at Key West’s Red Barn Theatre for its big 43rd season of professional stage entertainment. Individual per-show tickets and a four-show season subscription are available online on its website and by phone at the box office.
Red Barn Artistic Director Joy Hawkins has put together an eclectic mix of comedy, drama and music, featuring stellar new works from playwrights Ken Ludwig, Michael McKeever and Jane Martin.
Kicking off the season Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Saturday, Jan. 14, is Ludwig’s poignant “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” Sparks fly and love blossoms across the darkened landscape of World War II, when Jack, a U.S. Army doctor, begins a letter correspondence with Louise, an aspiring actress living a world away from his war-torn reality. The play won the Helen Hayes and Charles MacArthur award for Best New Play of 2020. It will feature Jessica Miano Kruel and Cody Borah.
From Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 25, the theater will offer a wild and crazy ride into the classic mash-up spoof of a Western-Horror “B” movie with Jane Martin’s “Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage.”
Big 8, a rodeo competitor, is facing foreclosure on the Wyoming ranch where she rehabilitates injured rodeo cowboys. The arrival of a shocking woman named Shedevil and a one-eyed Ukrainian biker named Black Dog leads to violence and horror in this satire of pulp western writers like Zane Grey. It will feature George DiBraud, Susannah Wells, Cassidy Timms Iain Wilcox, Tim Dahms and Mathias Maloff.
Michael McKeever’s new play, “The Code” will grace the Red Barn stage Tuesday, March 7, through Saturday, March 25, as McKeever revisits one of his favorite subjects, Hollywood. It’s 1950 and Billy Haines, Henry Wilson, Tallulah Bankhead and a beautiful young man have gathered for cocktails, caviar and all-out war. With humor and stinging insight, “The Code” explores the hypocrisy of what it takes to be a man in the land of make-believe. It will feature Tom Wahl, David Black, Mary Falconer and Gabrielle Salgado.
The Barn’s 43nd season ends with “Short Attention Span Theatre, 2023.” The funny and fast-paced evening is filled with pertinent and hilarious short plays, helmed by a group of directors guiding a big handful of Key West actors.
And finally, tucked into the transition period between Ludwig’s and Martin’s plays will be a special musical event, “Back in Baby’s Arms”, Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 21. The show features the voice and stylings of Christine Mild, who has played Patsy Cline in “Always, Patsy Cline” play dozens of productions, including a sold-out run at the Red Barn in 2018. Expect to hear many of Cline’s biggest hits, with the stellar accompaniment of arranger/pianist Jim Rice and trio.
The Red Barn’s annual fundraising party will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Oldest House, 322 Duval Street. Christine Mild will be featured in performance at the party.
Tickets for any and all shows can be purchased on the Red Barn website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $53 for opening nights, which includes admission to the opening night after-party, and $48 for all other shows of a run. There’s a four-show subscription (excluding “Back in Baby’s Arms”) available that offers a ticket to all mainstage shows, priced at $160, a 20% discount to the single-ticket prices.