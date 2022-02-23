The South Florida Symphony will hold its Masterworks performance in Key West on Saturday, Jan. 22, featuring Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74, ‘Pathetique,’ and the world premiere of ‘Princess Yurievskaya’ by John Gottsch.
Classical music aficionados can celebrate the South Florida Symphony’s 24th season by joining the landmark orchestra in Key West for its final Masterworks Series concert.
The Key West season concludes Saturday, March 26, with a musical program that includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365, featuring soloists Catherine Lan and Tao Lin. Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Opus 56, known as the “Scotch Symphony,” and Gioachino Rossini’s “The Italian Girl in Algiers Overture” round out the selections.
Guided by award-winning conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso, the symphony is the only professional orchestra in South Florida that performs in Key West and Florida’s Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The symphony is implementing health protocols that reflect its commitment to audience and performer safety. Concertgoers are required to wear masks inside the venue and must present documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.