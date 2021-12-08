Classical music aficionados can celebrate the South Florida Symphony’s 24th season by joining the landmark orchestra in Key West for the Masterworks Series concerts — a return to live performances following the 2020-21 season of all-virtual concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guided by award-winning conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso, the symphony is the only professional orchestra in South Florida that performs in Key West and Florida’s Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
For all 2021-22 concerts, the symphony and its venues are implementing health protocols that reflect their commitment to audience and performer safety. Concertgoers are required to wear masks inside the venue and must present documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.
A Masterworks performance in Key West is set for Saturday, Jan. 22, featuring Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74, “Pathetique”; and the world premiere of “Princess Yurievskaya” by John Gottsch.
The Key West season is to conclude Saturday, March 26, with a musical program that includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365, featuring soloists Catherine Lan and Tao Lin. Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Opus 56, known as the “Scotch Symphony,” and Gioachino Rossini’s “The Italian Girl in Algiers Overture” round out the selections.
The Masterworks Series concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Key West’s Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.