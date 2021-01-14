That actress looks familiar — she reminds you of ... a little more head scratching — and then you figure out or are told that this young movie star is the daughter of a famous, and often award-winning, actor who has appeared in numerous television programs, stage plays and movies.
And this is happening more often than you think, the wonderful world of entertainment opening its doors to more and more women whose maternal parent happens to be a well-known actor.
Today’s Top 10 list pairs showbiz daughters and their mothers. For instance, we all know that Liza Minnelli is the daughter of Judy Garland, and Jamie Lee Curtis is Janet Leigh’s offspring. But my movie pal Sheldon Davidson asks: Do you know more movie stars’ children? He came up with this list to test how well you know Hollywood’s family tree.
Give it a try. No. 1 is a fantastic trio — grandmother, mother, and daughter!
10) Carrie Fisher starred in the “Star Wars” movies and many other films, including “When Harry Met Sally” (1989). Her mother sang in the rain with Gene Kelly and was unsinkable as Molly Brown — that’s Debbie Reynolds.
9) Kate Hudson rose to fame in “Almost Famous” (2000), and for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. Her talented mother was the “Sock It to Me Girl” on “Laugh-In,” and was also nominated for an Oscar when she joined the U.S. Army in “Private Benjamin” (1980). She finally won an Academy Award for “Cactus Flower” (1989) — that’s Goldie Hawn.
8) Mariska Hargitay has achieved great fame as the lead actor in the long-running television program, “Law and Order-Special Victims Unit.” Her mother appeared in numerous films in the 1950s and ‘60s. She had a great role in “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter” (1957) and later in “Promises! Promises!” (1968). She was often promoted by 20th Century Fox as the next Marilyn Monroe — that’s Jayne Mansfield.
7) Gwyneth Paltrow has made two movies with her mother; the first was “Cruel Doubt,” a 1992 made-for-television movie, and the second was “Sylvia” (2003). Her mother has had many notable movie roles, including playing Robert De Niro’s wife in “Meet the Parents” (2000) and the two sequels — that’s Blythe Danner.
6) Isabella Rossellini was a famous model and later a motion picture star. She made her film debut with a brief appearance as a nun opposite her mother in the 1976 film “A Matter of Time.” Following her mother’s death in 1982, Rossellini had a notable role in the David Lynch film Blue Velvet” (1986). Her mother was a three-time Academy Award winner who hummed (in Swedish!) the movie’s theme song “As Time Goes By” while having a drink in a “gin joint” — that’s Ingrid Bergman.
5) Zoe Kravitz, a rising star, is set to play Catwoman in the upcoming movie “Batman 2022.” She has starred in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series and voiced Mary Jane Watson in the Spiderman movies. Her mother, once a child actor, landed the role of adorable Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” where she played the second oldest child of Bill Cosby. She later starred in the film “Whitepaddy” (2005) — that’s Lisa Bonet.
4) Laura Dern has the distinction of being nominated for an Oscar for “Rambling Rose” (1991), a movie in which her mother appeared and was also nominated for an Academy Award. Her mother was also nominated for an Oscar for her roles in “Wild at Heart” (1990) and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” (1974) — that’s Diane Ladd.
3) Rashida Jones is an American actress, director, writer and producer. She has appeared in such films as “I Love You Man” (2009), “The Social Network” (2010), “Our Idiot Brother” (2011) and “The Muppets” (2011). She co-wrote the script for “Toy Story” (2019). Her father is renowned musician Quincy Jones. Her mother was an international television star who began her career as the long-haired blonde on the television show, “The Mod Squad” and appeared in many television series, such as “Twin Peaks” (1989-1991) — that’s Peggy Lipton.
2) Mamie Gummer appeared with her mother in her first movie “Heartburn” (1986) — though she was credited as Natalie Stern to avoid media scrutiny. Most recently, she has appeared in two television series: “True Detective” (2019) and “Manhattan” (2015-2018). Her mother has been nominated for numerous Academy Awards and has been awarded three Oscars. In response to a presidential slam, she joked, “Yes, I am the most overrated, over-decorated, and currently, over-berated actress … of my generation. But that is why you invited me here! Right?” — that’s Meryl Streep.
1) Melanie Griffith began her career in thriller films in the 1970s and starred in “Body Double” (1984) and later in “Working Girl” (1988), which earned her a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actress and won her a Golden Globe. Her mother starred in two great Alfred Hitchcock films, “The Birds” (1963) and “Marnie” (1964) — that’s Tippi Hedren.
Bonus: What actress is Hendren’s granddaughter and Griffith’s daughter? She played Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies — that’s Dakota Johnson!
Got ‘em all? Maybe soon we’ll try you on Hollywood sons and fathers.