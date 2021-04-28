If exploring the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef is on travelers’ bucket lists this summer, the “Florida Keys Reef Explorer” undersea adventure giveaway offers an ideal chance to win a trip to discover the dynamic ecosystem.
To salute Earth Day, the Keys challenge — designed to be fun and educational — kicked off Thursday, April 22.
Contestants can test their Florida Keys knowledge by answering a series of marine-centric trivia questions. The winner is to be randomly selected to receive a four-night Keys vacation for two.
Valued at more than $3,200, the “Reef Explorer” prize includes vouchers for air travel and car rental, two nights’ accommodations at Key Largo’s Ocean Pointe Suites and two nights at Parmer’s Resort in the Lower Keys, a reef snorkeling excursion with Captain Hook’s, an opportunity to try SNUBA with Dive Isla Bella, a tour at the History of Diving Museum and a dive experience with the Keys’ newest coral conservation partner, I.CARE.
Many of the Keys’ shallow reefs are part of the Become a Florida Keys Reef Explorer program. Particularly popular among visiting families, it was established by the island chain’s tourism council to highlight the abundant, easily accessible coral reefs between Key Largo and Key West.
To enter the giveaway, click the “Florida Keys Reef Explorer” link at http://www.fla-keys.com/diving.
A contest entry page link is to be published in posts on the destination’s Facebook page and as a link below the bio (@thefloridakeys) on both Instagram and Twitter.
The trip giveaway entry period continues through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Rules and terms are to be available on the contest page.
For information, visit http://www.fla-keys.com