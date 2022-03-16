On Friday, March 18, the Tropic Cinema will celebrate the birthday of Universal Studios star, philanthropist and longtime supporter Peggy Dow with a special outdoor screening of her 1950 film classic “Harvey!”
Admission to the outdoor event is free to the public; attendees should bring chairs to watch the silver screen under the stars. The 7 p.m. screening will also be held inside the theater for a ticketed admission price.
A model and radio actress, Dow was spotted by a talent agent and offered a seven-year contract by Universal Studios in 1949.
Bypassing the starlet bit-part route, she showed depth and range in a series of crime thrillers including “Woman in Hiding,” and her star began to ascend. She co-starred as Nurse Kelly in “Harvey” and appeared opposite Arthur Kennedy in the touching war drama “Bright Victory” (1951).
These two different roles showed Hollywood that Dow could handle comedy and drama with equal finesse — but she decided just a year later to retire from show business, marrying Tulsa oilman Walter Helmerich. The couple had five sons. Matthew Helmerich, retired executive director of Tropic Cinema, has lived in Key West for some 30 years.
“Harvey” is the whimsical story of Elwood P. Dowd (James Stewart), a wealthy drunk who starts having visions of a giant rabbit named Harvey. Elwood lives with his sister Veta (Josephine Hull) and her daughter (Victoria Horne), and Veta worries that Elwood has gone insane — but in the process of trying to have him committed, those around Elwood start to have their own experiences with Harvey.
Mary Chase’s play “Harvey” won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for drama, and the American Film Institute rated the film No. 7 on its list of Best Fantasy Films Ever Made.
The Peggy Dow Theater inside Tropic Cinema was dedicated in 2010.
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St., Key West.