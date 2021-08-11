The temperature will rise in Key West during the annual Tropical Heat celebration Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 11-15.
The all-male theme parties, pool parties and adult-oriented entertainment promises to offer some sizzling hot events.
The event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a party from 5 to 8 p.m. at Island House, 1129 Fleming St. A Disco Inferno party will be held at 9 p.m. at Sidebar, 504 Angela St.
On Thursday, a pool party will take place at Equator Resort, 822 Fleming St. and a sunset sail is also available. Also on Thursday are events at Sidebar and Poke in the Rear, 504 Angela St. and at Mangoes, 700 Duval St.
Friday’s activities will include a noon pool party at Bourbon Street Pub,724 Duval St. and a luau party at Alexander’s Guest House, 1118 Fleming St. and events at the Sidebar and Saloon One, 504 Petronia St.
Pool and toga parties will liven up the day on Saturday at Island House and Equator Resort. MARC House will be the charity for various raffles. Evening parties will be held at Bourbon Street Pub and Sidebar.
On Sunday, after church and before tea, Island House will host a pool party at noon and from noon to 3 p.m. Mangoes will host a drag brunch.
LaTeDa will be the scene of a Tea Dance from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Last Dance will take place at Sidebar at 9 p.m.
VIP entry allows participants access to parties, passes to Island House and discounts from restaurants and retailers.