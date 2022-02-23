Five films are on the docket as the second annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival opens Wednesday, March 2, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
Ana DuVernay’s 2012 award-winning film, “Middle of Nowhere” begins the festival with an intimate glimpse into the life of a Black nurse whose husband is incarcerated. This film acts as a link between February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month.
The second film, “Salt of the Earth” on March 9, is the 1955 classic from Herbert Beberman of the women in a New Mexico mining community who strike when the men are barred from union activity.
“The Beaches of Agnes,” on March 16, is the whimsical 2008 self-portrait of Agnes Varda, a director and a leading light of the French New Wave.
“Daughters of the Dust,” on March 23, ranks as one of the most significant films of the late 20th Century. Directed by Julie Dash, the 1991 experimental film tells of the 1902 migration of a coastal Gullah community, looking for a better life in the North.
The final Wednesday’s film on March 23 is the inspiring “Whale Rider.” A young New Zealander Maori girl challenges tribal custom and seeks to inherit her father’s role as chief.
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) promotes woman’s rights to reproductive health care, fairness in education and employment, freedom from violence, justice for LGBTQIA citizens and life without racism.
All films will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. COVID protection policy requires attendees show a negative PCR done within the past 72 hours or a completed vaccination document and to wear masks.