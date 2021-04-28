Foodies can sample tasty temptations and savor subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined”, a palate-pleasing road map to the island’s food scene, ideal for visitors seeking value-added dining or a unique gift.
The year-long culinary celebration has been launched in lieu of the one-night annual “Taste of Key West” waterfront in-person event, traditionally held each April.
The dining card features one-time options by participating restaurants such as a complimentary entrée with purchase of one entrée’ at full price, complimentary appetizer with purchase of entrée at full price, or a specified complimentary “taste sample” — a small portion, sample appetizer, ice cream, specialty juice or coffee, for example, without purchase.
The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, are usable until April 18, 2022 and can be purchased at: http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021
‘Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined’ benefits this year’s The SMART Ride, started in 2003 with a vision of giving back 100% of every dollar its participants raise.
Since then, more than $12.4 million has been raised and 100% of it returned to AIDS Service Organizations throughout Florida to help those infected, affected or at risk for HIV/AIDS. AH Monroe is one of the agencies who share in the proceeds.
Cards are also available at We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St.
For information, call 305-295-9112.