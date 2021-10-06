Parents, kids, grandparents and extended families can explore Florida Keys attractions, tours, watersports and other offerings while participating in a value-added program that provides free admission and opportunities for children age 12 and younger.
Continuing through Friday, Oct. 15, the Kids Free Florida Keys program is spearheaded by the Key West Attractions Association.
Families can visit, http://www.KidsFreeFloridaKeys.com to download coupons for visits to nature-themed and historic attractions, restaurant perks and enjoyable activities on the water. The site features links to participating businesses and information about their offerings.
The program requires that each child be accompanied by at least one paying adult.
Participating Kids Free attractions in Key West include the Key West Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Conch Tour Train, Key West Aquarium, Old Town Trolley Tours, Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, Custom House Museum, Key West Lighthouse & Keeper’s Quarters, Sails to Rails Museum, Fort East Martello Museum, Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden and Harry S Truman Little White House.
Also featured are free kids’ meals at Hard Rock Café and watersports excursions such as snorkeling trips and sunset sails with Fury Water Adventures.
Middle and Upper Keys offerings for kids include free general admission to Dolphin Research Center, an acclaimed nonprofit marine mammal research and education facility, and free paddleboard experiences at Otherside Boardsports.