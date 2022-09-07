The four Royal Candidates for King and Queen of Fantasy Fest have events planned, with funds collected for AH Monroe. Tickets for all events are available at https://www.ahmonroe.org/royal-campaign/#
ALL CANDIDATE EVENTS
Each Sunday through Oct. 16:
- Drag Queen Bingo, 5 p.m., 22&Co, 504 Angela St., hosted by QMitch. Proceeds divided equally among the represented candidates.
Each Tuesday through Oct. 18:
- Aqua Idol singers, 6 to 8 p.m. 711 Duval St. Free to attend
Monday, Oct. 17
- 5 to 7 p.m. “All Candidates Bash,” The Gardens, 526 Angela St.
Friday, Oct. 21
- 6 to 9 p.m. Coronation, Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Truman Waterfront Park.
INDIVIDUAL EVENTS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Viva Rock Vegas!” Vibrator races, Mary Ellen’s, 420 Appelrouth Lane. Silent auction items and free giveaways all night. A Carlos for King event.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
- 6 p.m. “World Famous Vibrator Races,” Mary Ellen’s, 420 Appelrouth Lane. A DJ Sanaris for King event.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
- 9 p.m. “Total Request Live,” Mary Ellen’s, 420 Appelrouth Lane. A DJ Sanaris for King event.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
- Noon to 5 p.m. “Monopoly SOS: Charity Jail and Bail,” 801 Bourbon Bar, 801 Duval. Free to attend. A Carlos for King event.
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Lucky Derby Party.” 715 Galveston Lane. Betting games. Fancy hat contest. $40, a limit of 30 guests. A Fran for Queen event.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
- Noon to 4 p.m. “Floats and Flows Pool Party,” Dante’s, 915 Caroline St. Prizes for best float, 50/50 raffle, swag, dance-off. A DJ Sanaris for King event.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
- 6 p.m. “World Famous Vibrator Races,” Mary Ellen’s, 420 Applerouth Lane. A Fran for Queen event.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Return to Gilligan’s Island Party” 17273 La Brisa, Sugarloaf. Caribbean fare by Destination Catering. Prize for the best Gilligan-themed or tropical costume. $50, a limit of 50 guests. A Fran for Queen event.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
- 7 p.m. “Scooby Doo, Where Are You?” Costume contest and dancing. Location TBA. $15 at the door. A Carlos for King event.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Pink Panther Wine Tasting,” 411 Elizabeth St. Each wine is paired with curated hors d’oevres. Prize for the best pink costume. $77, a limit of 50 guests. A Fran for Queen event.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
- 6 to 9 p.m. “Mystery Date Board Game Party,” Mangoes, 700 Duval St. Auction a friend or auction yourself. A Carlos for King event.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
- 6-8 p.m. “It’s A Wonderful Life Party,” 821 Southard St. Ornaments for sale, holiday themed silent auction. Ugly Sweater and Cookie contests with prizes. Christmas Carols. $60, a limit of 50 guests. A Fran for Queen event.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
- 6 p.m. “World Famous Vibrator Races,” Mary Ellen’s, 420 Applerouth Lane. A DJ Sanaris for King event.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
- 5 to 7:30 p.m. “Sex and the City Orchid and Art Auction,” Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St. Hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary glass of wine. Hand-crafted pots by local artists. Silent and live auctions. $35. A Carlos for King event.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
- 6 to 8 p.m. “We’ll Always Have Paris,” 600 Elizabeth St. Canapés, champagne. Art silent auction. Posh costume contest. $100, a limit of 50 guests. A Fran for Queen event.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
- 4 to 6:30 p.m. “Carlos for King Tea Dance,” LaTeDa, 1125 Duval St. Dancing, drinks and Jello shots. A Carlos for King event.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Fete en Blanc” wine tasting, Grand Vin, 1107 Duval St. $25. Participants asked to wear white. RSVP dianehmay@gmail.com. A Fran for Queen event.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
- 6 to 9 p.m. “Cocktails at Tiffany’s Orchid/Art Auction,” Freeschool Lane. $25. A Fran for Queen event.
- 7 to 9 p.m. “Betty Boop — Boop Boop She Doop Concert,” Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. $25, general admission; VIP $50-$75. A Carlos for King event.
- 9 p.m. “Total Request Live,” Mary Ellen’s, 420 Appelrouth Lane. A DJ Sanaris for King event.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
- 4 to 6 p.m. “Fran for Queen Tea Dance,” LaTeDa, 1125 Duval St. Dancing, drinks and Jello shots. A Fran for Queen event.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
- 6 to 8 p.m. “Queen’s I Want to Ride my Bicycle Party,” Key West Woman’s Club, 319 Duval St. Painted bikes by Lady Outrageous and Rick Worth, decorated bike helmets and bicycle-themed silent auction, bicycle playlist, costume contest. $60. A Fran for Queen event.