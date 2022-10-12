This year’s edition of Fantasy Fest, the annual 10-day party in paradise, is less than two months away, set for Oct. 21-30.
Started in 1979 by a small group of Key West locals, Fantasy Fest was created to bring visitors to the island in what was a typically quiet tourism season.
As the Southernmost City prepares for the annual event, organizers are seeking Fantasy Fest Parade float entries and volunteer ambassadors for the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade, which is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 29.
The theme of this year’s event is Cult Classics and Cartoon Chaos, and more than $15,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to those judged the best of the parade.
Organizers also are seeking responsible, fun-loving volunteers to help monitor the parade. Parade ambassadors will help behind the scenes, as well as escort and pace the Fantasy Fest Parade as it makes its way down Duval Street.
Fantasy Fest volunteers also receive exclusive T-shirts and gear to set them around from the thousands of revelers descending upon Key West, as more than 150 parade ambassadors will stationed along the nearly 2-mile parade route.
Because of the responsibilities upon them, ambassadors must attend a pre-parade safety meeting and remain sober during the parade.
Other highlights early in the week include the Bahama Village Goombay Festival, which kicks off festivities on Friday, Oct. 22, the Fantasy Facade contest, the Royal Coronation, the Smallest Parade in the Universe, the Heroes and Villains Run/Walk 5K, Tutu Tuesday and the Pet Masquerade.
During the event’s final weekend, take part in the Masquerade March (aka Locals Parade) on Friday, Oct. 28, and catch the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fantasy Fest concludes with Children’s Day on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Bayview Park.