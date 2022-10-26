Lavishly decorated floats, costumed characters, bands and elaborately garbed marching groups are sure to entertain spectators Saturday, Oct. 29, during the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade through Key West’s historic downtown.

The exotic extravaganza is the traditional highlight of the annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration, set this year through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tens of thousands of people, many of them arrayed in imaginative costumes, are expected to throng the island’s downtown streets to view the internationally recognized parade.