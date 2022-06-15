Lying just across Cow Key Channel from Key West, Stock Island is the heart of the Florida Keys’ commercial shrimping industry, alive with colorful marinas, eclectic arts emporiums and inviting waterfront bars and restaurants.
The island’s seafaring spirit, culinary diversity and creative offerings are to entice attendees to the annual I Love Stock Island Festival, scheduled Wednesday through Sunday, June 15-19.
The family-friendly Father’s Day weekend fest is to blend food and libation events, art strolls, “dad-focused” fun, live music and other events that showcase the island’s heritage, community and unpretentious charm.
Among Wednesday’s attractions are a self-guided tour of Stock Island’s food trucks and a quirky “dad-off” competition followed by a “dive-in” movie poolside at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina, 5950 Peninsular Ave.
Subsequent offerings include Thursday’s ShrimpStock, where attendees can savor fresh local shrimp prepared 10 ways. Presented at Absinthe House, 6404 Front St., the evening also features live music and dancing.
Friday’s schedule includes the “Taste of Stock Island Food Tour,” a guided exploration of local cuisine beginning at 4 p.m. Traveling via trolley, guests are to stop at nine Stock Island restaurants and hotspots to savor small plates and beverage pairings. Chefs and owners are to be on hand to welcome participants.
Both Friday and Saturday festivalgoers can enjoy a stroll through the Stock Island Arts District, discovering talented local artists and artisans in their studios, as well as galleries featuring work in a wide variety of mediums.
Saturday also brings a culinary and craft beer extravaganza that blends offerings from Cayo Hueso Brewing with a five-course feast from the talented chefs at Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria, 5620 MacDonald Ave. And music lovers can enjoy the rhythms of “LiveStock on the Rock” at Sloppy Joe’s Dockside at The Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road.
Among Sunday’s highlights are Father’s Day yoga with Salute to the Sol at The Perry Hotel, a Father’s Day brunch, the final day of a family-fun fishing tournament and guided van tours spotlighting the unique history that underlies Stock Island’s appeal.