The cast of ‘Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage’ includes, back row from left, Jack McDonald, Iain Wilcox and Mathias Maloff, and front row from left, George DiBraud, Susannah Wells, Tim Dahms and Cassidy Timms.
Imagine Hopalong Cassidy trying to date Carrie, or Miss Kitty chasing Chuckie around the corral with a meat cleaver in an Addams Family version of “Gunsmoke,” and you may get close to the outrageous fun and outright craziness awaiting you in the Red Barn’s next production.
“Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage”, written by Jane Martin (“Says She”), continues its run Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 25. It’s a preposterous mash-up of B-movie westerns and C-movie horror flicks that will literally have you laughing even while you’re sitting in disbelief at what you’re seeing on stage.
“I just love its audacity,” said director Joy Hawkins. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever directed before. It’s full of macabre people you love and hate at the same time.”
Without giving away too much (because the surprises are everything in this tale), “Flaming Guns” tells the story of Big 8, a retired rodeo star who’s trying to keep her home from being foreclosed on. Living with her is Rob Bob, a rising young rodeo star (think more Gomer Pyle than John Wayne). Into this household comes SheDevil (her choice of name) who is pregnant by Big 8’s ne’er-do-well son, Lucifer Lee. But SheDevil is being hunted down by her very angry Ukrainian biker boyfriend, Black Dog, and when he shows up, things really begin to get interesting.
“Be aware,” Hawkins said, “it’s definitely for adults, I wouldn’t bring the kids. But it’s a very cleverly-written send-up of those old B-movie Westerns and horror flicks. This is all fun and laughs about how crazy — in a very funny way — human beings can be.”
The play stars a mix of Key West’s comedic actors, including George DiBraud, Susannah Wells, Mathias Maloff, Tim Dahms, Cassidy Timms, Iain Wilcox, and Jack McDonald. Hawkins directs and Carmen Rodriguez is the designer of the western duds.