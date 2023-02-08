'Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage' opens at Red Barn

The cast of ‘Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage’ includes, back row from left, Jack McDonald, Iain Wilcox and Mathias Maloff, and front row from left, George DiBraud, Susannah Wells, Tim Dahms and Cassidy Timms.

 Photo by Roberta DePiero

Imagine Hopalong Cassidy trying to date Carrie, or Miss Kitty chasing Chuckie around the corral with a meat cleaver in an Addams Family version of “Gunsmoke,” and you may get close to the outrageous fun and outright craziness awaiting you in the Red Barn’s next production.

“Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage”, written by Jane Martin (“Says She”), continues its run Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 25. It’s a preposterous mash-up of B-movie westerns and C-movie horror flicks that will literally have you laughing even while you’re sitting in disbelief at what you’re seeing on stage.