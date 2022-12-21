The Mermaid & the Alligator General Manager Diana Abella of Key West and Zoltan Pinter of Cudjoe Key snap a photo of a flat-out Santa snoozing in a hammock on the grounds of The Mermaid & The Alligator during night one of the annual Holiday Historic Inn Tours.
Holiday revelers are seen along the Historic Seaport’s Harbor Walk of Lights at the Key West Bight, which continues through New Year’s Eve.
Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features spirited events such as lighted boat parades, historic inn tours, only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.
Through New Year’s Eve: Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
Various dates: Santa is coming to town! Monroe County Fire Rescue’s annual holiday parades will be throughout the neighborhoods of unincorporated Monroe County: On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the parade will travel to Tavernier, while on Saturday, Dec. 24, it will be on Conch Key and Duck Key.
Dec. 24, Santa Caravan, Marathon. Locals gather on street corners to see the big man perched atop a fire truck and surrounded by Marathon Fire Rescue heroes. The fun begins on Grassy Key and heads southwest through the city, with the following stops (timing is approximate): Morton/ Guava, 6 p.m.; Morton/Kyle, 6:10; Curry Hammock State Park, 6:20; Coco Plum Drive/Ave C, 6:30; Key Colony Beach City Hall, 6:40; Fairfield Inn, 7; Coldwell Banker Schmitt Realty, 7:15; Shark/Harbor BTA, 7:30; Winn-Dixie/Kmart, 7:40; 41st/Louisa, 7:55; Knights Key, 8:15; 15th/U.S. 1, 8:30; Sombrero Blvd./Copa D Oro, 8:40; and Sombrero Beach City Beach House, 8:55.
Through Christmas Eve: The MARC annual Christmas tree lot: Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments and locally produced gifts. More than 1,500 trees travel from North Carolina to Key West and are available until they run out or Christmas Eve, whichever comes first. 1401 Seminary St. For information, call the MARC Plant Store at 305-296-9556.
Through Dec. 23, Conch Tour Train Holiday Sights and Festive Nights Tours: Multiple nightly tours depart from Key West High School and convey caroling passengers through streets and neighborhoods to revel in the illuminated city of Key West.
Through Dec. 23, Old Town Trolley Holiday Lights & Sights Tours: Multiple nightly tours begin at Mallory Square and convey caroling passengers through decorated streets and neighborhoods.
Sunday, Dec. 25, Holiday Jazz intheGardens, 5 to 7 p.m.: The Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., welcomes holiday-goers to festive outdoor jazz in its garden, with a full cash bar on site and a 20% Christmas discount on bottled wine and bubbly.
Saturday, Dec. 31: For your midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve Celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street; the Red High Heel Drop with Sushi the Drag Queen at the Bourbon St. Pub; the Pirate Wench Drop at the Historic Seaport; and at the Ocean Key Resort, the Key Lime Wedge in a Margarita Glass drop, along with live music by Tony Baltimore’s Beatles tribute band.
Jan. 1, Artisan Market. Key West. A “shop local” holiday tradition, the open-air bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach, 100 Atlantic Blvd. Each event is given a theme and all feature Keys artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers, live music and adult beverages. Admission is free. Visit http://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket or call 305-509-3385.