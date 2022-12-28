p keys holiday overview palms

Holiday revelers are seen along the Historic Seaport’s Harbor Walk of Lights at the Key West Bight, which continues through New Year’s Eve.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.

Select Keys holiday events are outlined below, while additional Florida Keys and Key West events can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/calendar.