Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.
Through New Year’s Eve: Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
Saturday, Dec. 31: For your midnight toast, chose between an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve Celebrations, including the Conch Shell Drop at Sloppy Joe’s Bar on Duval Street; the Red High Heel Drop with Sushi the Drag Queen at the Bourbon St. Pub; the Pirate Wench Drop at the Historic Seaport; and at the Ocean Key Resort, the Key Lime Wedge in a Margarita Glass drop, along with live music by Tony Baltimore’s Beatles tribute band.
Jan. 1, Artisan Market. Key West. A “shop local” holiday tradition, the open-air bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach, 100 Atlantic Blvd. Each event is given a theme and all feature Keys artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers, live music and adult beverages. Admission is free. Visit http://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket or call 305-509-3385.