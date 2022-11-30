Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features spirited events such as lighted boat parades, historic inn tours, only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.
Select Keys holiday events are outlined below, while additional Florida Keys and Key West events can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/calendar.
Dec. 2: Florida Keys Holiday Festival. Islamorada. Kids can frolic on a 30-ton snow hill during the 18th annual fest set for 4-10 p.m. at Founders Park, Mile Marker 87 bayside. Attractions also include popular gingerbread, Mister Gingerbread Man and Miss Sugarplum Fairy contests. Families can celebrate the return of Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, view the 6 p.m. lighting of a 35-foot-tall tree with snow blowing through its branches, bid on Keys-crafted ornaments by 50 local artists during a silent auction, shop for gifts and enjoy live stage performances. A parade themed “Celebrating the Holidays Through the Centuries, 1823-2023,” is to kick off at 7:30 p.m. with Santa, antique cars and floats. The theme honors Monroe County’s 200th anniversary in 2023. Visit http://www.islamoradachamber.com/holiday-fest or call 305-664-4503.
Dec. 3: Lighting of the Lighthouse. Marathon. The annual lighting of the iconic Middle Keys lighthouse, hosted by Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, 1996 Overseas Highway, is slated for 4-9 p.m. Attendees can enjoy food, music, performances and an appearance by Santa. Visit http://www.faroblancoresort.com or call 305-434-9035.
Dec. 3, 4: Bethlehem in the Florida Keys! Marathon. A Christmas-themed dinner theater event takes place at Marathon Community Church, 3010 Overseas Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 3, with the event at 7 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, with the event at 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the dinner and $30 for the matinee. Visit http://www.keystix.com or call 305-481-7233.
Dec. 4, Dec. 18, Jan. 1: Artisan Market. Key West. A “shop local” holiday tradition, the open-air bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach, 100 Atlantic Blvd. Each event is given a theme and all feature Keys artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers, live music and adult beverages. Admission is free. Visit http://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket or call 305-509-3385.
Dec. 4: Eaton Street Christmas Stroll. Key West. Arts, theatrical and cultural venues and churches unite for this annual community Christmas stroll, slated to begin at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., with secular and religious music. The venues of Old Stone First United Methodist Church, Tropic Cinema, Studios of Key West, Williams Hall and SALT Gallery each host a holiday offering. Admission is free, but reserved tickets are recommended for guaranteed seating. Visit http://www.tropiccinema.com/event/2022-eaton-street-christmas-stroll/ or call 305-396-4944.
Dec. 7-10: Zonta’s Festival of Trees. Marathon. The Zonta Club of Marathon, a women’s service organization, offers a free-admission display of decorated trees free at its 12th Annual Festival of Trees at Marathon Garden Club, 5270 Overseas Highway. Attractions also include Lunch with the Grinch Saturday, Dec. 10. The upscale ticketed Toast to the Season is scheduled that evening at the garden club with champagne, music, libations and tasty treats. A drawing for all trees and holiday baskets is set for 9 p.m. While admission to the Festival of Trees is free, raffle tickets can be purchased for a chance to win a favorite tree. Visit zontaclubofmarathon.com or call 305-289-1221.
Dec. 8: I Love Stock Island’s Taste of Stock Island Trolley Tour, Holiday Edition. Stock Island. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-style holiday attire to board the Old Town Trolley for an early-evening culinary tour of favorite Stock Island restaurants. Attractions include a small plate and beverage pairing at each stop as well as insights from the chef, owner, sommelier and/or brewmaster. Tickets are required; check-in is dockside along the parking area at the Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road. For participating restaurants and trolley schedule, visit http://www.ilovestockisland.org.
Dec 9, 10 and 11: Lighted Boat Parades. Stock Island, Key West, Key Largo and Key Colony Beach. Lighted and festively decorated boats are to cruise waters surrounding the Florida Keys. For details about the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade of Stock Island (Dec. 9), visit keywestrotary.com. For the Key Largo Boat Parade on Blackwater Sound, themed “A Cartoon Christmas,” visit keylargoboatparade.com. For the Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade (Dec. 10) around the Key West Historic Seaport and harbor, visit schoonerwharf.com. For the Key Colony Beach Christmas Boat Parade (Dec. 11), visit http://www.kcbca.org/boatparade.htm.
Dec. 10: Pops in the Park Concert “Joy to the World.” Islamorada. The family-friendly, free-admission holiday concert themed “Joy to the World” offers traditional and pops music by the Florida Keys Community Concert Band. The Burton Bell Ringers are to be special guests. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to the 4-5 p.m. outdoor concert at Founders Park’s amphitheater, Mile Marker 87, bayside. Visit http://www.keyscommunityconcertband.org or call 305-451-4530.
Dec. 11: Christmas on the Sheriff’s Animal Farm. Stock Island. Children and adults love visiting the unique Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm, just northeast of Key West at 5501 College Road. The farm is educational for visitors and a haven for feathered, furry and fluffy creatures that are nurtured and cared for by jail inmates. Holiday highlights include photos with Santa. Call 305-293-7300.
Dec. 15: Third Thursday Art Walk. Islamorada. Showcasing the area’s fine arts, music and culinary nuances, the Morada Way Arts & Cultural District features national and local artisans whose work is showcased in galleries at Morada Way between Mile Markers 81 and 82, as well as beer tastings and live music, 6-9 p.m. Admission is free to this outdoor pre-holiday celebration. Art Walk is held the third Thursday of each month. Visit moradaway.org or call 305-664-2471.
Dec. 17: Winter Wonderland at Crane Point. Marathon. At Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Trails, 5550 Overseas Highway, families can enjoy an evening winter wonderland. Attractions are to include reindeer ponies and Santa Claus, holiday decorations, a chocolate fountain, other seasonal treats and alcoholic drinks for purchase — plus a forecast of snow! Visit http://www.cranepoint.net or call 305-743-9100.