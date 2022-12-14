Winter wonderland

On Dec. 17, at Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Trails, 5550 Overseas Highway, families can enjoy an evening winter wonderland, which attractions including reindeer ponies and Santa Claus, holiday decorations, a chocolate fountain — and a forecast of snow.

 Photo by Larry Benvenuti

Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features spirited events such as lighted boat parades, historic inn tours, only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.

Select Keys holiday events are outlined below, while additional Florida Keys and Key West events can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/calendar.