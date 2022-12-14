On Dec. 17, at Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Trails, 5550 Overseas Highway, families can enjoy an evening winter wonderland, which attractions including reindeer ponies and Santa Claus, holiday decorations, a chocolate fountain — and a forecast of snow.
Sunny, breezy subtropical holidays in the Florida Keys and Key West are filled with warmth and good cheer throughout the 125-mile-long island chain. From Key Largo to Key West, the 2022 holiday season features spirited events such as lighted boat parades, historic inn tours, only-in-the Keys frivolity, sparkling waterfront celebrations and other island festivities.
Dec. 15: Third Thursday Art Walk. Islamorada. Showcasing the area’s fine arts, music and culinary nuances, the Morada Way Arts & Cultural District features national and local artisans whose work is showcased in galleries at Morada Way between Mile Markers 81 and 82, as well as beer tastings and live music, 6-9 p.m. Admission is free to this outdoor pre-holiday celebration. Art Walk is held the third Thursday of each month. Visit moradaway.org or call 305-664-2471.
Dec. 17: Winter Wonderland at Crane Point. Marathon. At Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Trails, 5550 Overseas Highway, families can enjoy an evening winter wonderland. Attractions are to include reindeer ponies and Santa Claus, holiday decorations, a chocolate fountain, other seasonal treats and alcoholic drinks for purchase — plus a forecast of snow! Visit http://www.cranepoint.net or call 305-743-9100.
Dec. 18, Jan. 1: Artisan Market. Key West. A “shop local” holiday tradition, the open-air bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach, 100 Atlantic Blvd. Each event is given a theme and all feature Keys artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers, live music and adult beverages. Admission is free. Visit http://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket or call 305-509-3385.
Dec. 24, Santa on a Firetruck, Marathon. The route and stops will be announced. Locals gather on street corners to see the big man perched atop a fire truck and surrounded by Marathon Fire Rescue heroes. There’s loud sirens, flashing lights and flying candy!
Various dates: Santa is coming to town! Monroe County Fire Rescue’s annual holiday parades will be throughout the neighborhoods of unincorporated Monroe County.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 — Sugarloaf, Cudjoe and Summerland Keys