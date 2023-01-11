Seafood lovers can savor dishes made with Florida Keys fish and crustaceans, and salute the local commercial fishermen who harvest them, at a flavorful Key West festival scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

florida keys seafood festival

The 17th annual Florida Keys Seafood Festival is presented by the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association at the island city’s Bayview Park, located at Truman Avenue and Jose Marti Drive. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.