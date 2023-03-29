on your feet

The Tennessee Williams Theatre on The College of the Florida Keys’ main campus will present ‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’ on Wednesday, April 5.

 Image provided

The 2023 performing arts season in the Florida Keys and Key West offers audiences lively musicals, comedies, dramas and other first-class shows.

Here are some upcoming highlights, with other local offerings detailed on Page 2C.