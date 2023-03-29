The 2023 performing arts season in the Florida Keys and Key West offers audiences lively musicals, comedies, dramas and other first-class shows.
Here are some upcoming highlights, with other local offerings detailed on Page 2C.
Started as a small community group in 1944, the Marathon Community Theatre at 5101 Overseas Highway has grown to perform memorable and popular shows with a talented group of local residents.
From April 27 through May 13 “Scapino!” — set in Naples, Italy — presents a fun-filled and hilarious musical adaptation of Moliere’s comic tale of “Les Fourberies de Scapin (Scapin’s Deceits).” Visit http://www.marathontheater.org or call 305-743-0994 for information.
Originally built in 1829 as a carriage house, the building that is home to Key West’s Red Barn Theatre at 319 Duval St., rear, has hosted modern-era performances since 1981. All curtain times are at 8 p.m.
Located on the Key West campus of The College of the Florida Keys at 5901 College Road, the Tennessee Williams Theatre presents exciting musical and theatrical entertainment. Spring standouts include “R.E.S.P.E.C.T: A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin” (April 1), and “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” (April 5). Visit http://www.keystix.com or call 305-295-7676.
Situated at 512 Eaton St. is the Key West Theater, an all-around performing arts center that presents national touring artists, concerts, local songwriter showcases and more. Live comedic offering include a show “The Kominsky Method,” and Ryan Hamilton (April 29). Visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or call 305-985-0433.
Comedy Key West is devoted entirely to local and visiting standup comedians, many of whom appear on television’s Comedy Central and live stages nationwide. A full slate of acts is scheduled at 218 Whitehead St., Unit 5. View a monthly performance calendar at http://www.comedykeywest.com.
