Catch ‘Scapino!’

Marathon Community Theatre’s mystery-comedy, ‘Scapino!,’ is about a con man who assists two young men in overcoming fatherly objections to their chosen love matches. The show, which is two hours long and has a 15-minute intermission, wraps up this weekend with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13. For more information, visit marathontheater.org.

 JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed

The 2023 performing arts season in the Florida Keys and Key West offers audiences lively musicals, comedies, dramas and other first-class shows.

Started as a small community group in 1944, the Marathon Community Theatre at 5101 Overseas Highway has grown to perform memorable and popular shows with a talented group of local residents.