Marathon Community Theatre’s mystery-comedy, ‘Scapino!,’ is about a con man who assists two young men in overcoming fatherly objections to their chosen love matches. The show, which is two hours long and has a 15-minute intermission, wraps up this weekend with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13. For more information, visit marathontheater.org.
The 2023 performing arts season in the Florida Keys and Key West offers audiences lively musicals, comedies, dramas and other first-class shows.
Started as a small community group in 1944, the Marathon Community Theatre at 5101 Overseas Highway has grown to perform memorable and popular shows with a talented group of local residents.
Through Satuday, May 13, “Scapino!” — set in Naples, Italy — presents a fun-filled and hilarious musical adaptation of Moliere’s comic tale of “Les Fourberies de Scapin (Scapin’s Deceits).” Visit http://www.marathontheater.org or call 305-743-0994 for information.
Entertaining audiences for more than 80 years at its 310 Wall St. location beside Key West’s Mallory Square, the Waterfront Playhouse presents the comic mystery “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which runs May 10-27. Visit http://www.waterfrontplayhouse.org or call 305-294-5015.
Dedicated to art-house theater shows presented in intimate settings and featuring Key West talent, Fringe Theater Key West is set to stage most of its series of upcoming performances at the Armory, 600 White St.
Situated at 512 Eaton St. is the Key West Theater, an all-around performing arts center that presents national touring artists, concerts, local songwriter showcases and more. To find out what’s in store at the venue, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or call 305-985-0433.
Comedy Key West is devoted entirely to local and visiting standup comedians, many of whom appear on television’s Comedy Central and live stages nationwide. A full slate of acts is scheduled at 218 Whitehead St., Unit 5. View a monthly performance calendar at http://www.comedykeywest.com.
The Studios of Key West, located at 533 Eaton St., uses the arts to build friendships and supports the advancement of Keys’ creatives through studio space, lectures, workshops and artist residencies. In addition, TSKW offers a season of performances at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace, and the Helmerich Theater.