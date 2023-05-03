On the first Sunday of each month, a number of island attractions are offered at no charge to Monroe County residents with a local picture ID.
On Sunday, May 7, the following museums and attractions are available:
• Free garden admission
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, is a frost-free arboretum and botanical garden containing a collection of trees, shrubs, and palms, including several “champion tree” specimens.
The garden offers free admission to locals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Historic Tours of America
Key West residents can enjoy complimentary admission the first Sunday of every month to the following tours and attractions:
Sails to Rails Museum, 901 Caroline St.
Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.
Key West Aquarium, 1 Whitehead St.
Old Town Trolley Tours, 1 Whitehead St.
Conch Tour Train, 303 Front St.
Key West Shipwreck & Treasure Museum, 1 Whitehead St.
Ghosts & Gravestones, 501 Front St.
(Call for availability at 4:30pm. Must have reservation. Confirmed seating is very limited.)
Show proof of residency in Monroe County and a picture ID, then hop aboard for a day of history and entertainment.
For information, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/coupons-promotions
• Key West Art & Historical Society Museums
Custom House, 281 Front St.
Originally home to the island’s customs office, postal service, and district courts, this four-story architectural marvel was built to keep pace with the increasing population and wealth accumulating from Key West’s lucrative trade routes and maritime industries. The imposing structure is a tremendous exemplar of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture, which was typical for Federal building projects near the end of the 19th century.
Experience two floors of exhibitions that weave together two centuries of history, art, people, and events.
Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St.
The current lighthouse opened in 1848 with a woman as its Keeper; nearly unheard of during the 19th century. In the years following, the Key West Lighthouse underwent a number of upgrades including the installation of a Third Order Fresnel Lens, an extension to the tower which allowed the light to be seen from a greater distance, the addition of Keeper’s Quarters, and finally the electrification of the light.
Today, visitors can walk up the 88 steps to the top of the light as well as explore the belongings, photographs, and words of the lighthouse Keepers and their families who lived a now obsolete, yet never forgotten, way of life.
Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
While Key West remained a Union-controlled island during the Civil War, the majority of Key West citizens supported the Confederacy. With such a rift, it is perhaps surprising that no battles took place on or around the island. Having no use for the Fort once the war was drawing to a close, Fort East Martello was abandoned in its unfinished state by the Army.
Visitors can explore the preserved battlement’s collection of relics from the Civil War, learn about the wrecking and cigar-manufacturing industries which shaped the Florida Keys, view the imaginative metal sculptures of Stanley Papio, as well as meet the Ghosts of East Martello, including the infamous Robert the Doll.
Tennessee Williams Museum, 573 Truman Ave.
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and many others are classics of the American stage, earning earned him two Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, as well as many other literary awards. His work reached world-wide audiences in the 1950s when his plays were adapted into motion pictures. His works remain relevant today, as his plays continue to be performed and studied internationally.
Visitors are invited to tour this educational and historic exhibit to learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.