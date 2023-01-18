Fringe Theater supports new works, and in an ongoing collaboration with playwright Toby Armour, presents an online performance of the third and final installment of the radio play series, “Wonder of the World.”
The performance will be available online and on air at no charge on Sunday, Jan. 22.
“Wonder of the World” is a three-part series that chronicles the story of Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railroad. Part One opens with the arrival of the first train to Key West on Jan. 22 in 1912. Part Two opens 14 years later, on Jan. 22 1926, and contrasts the immense changes the railway brought to the Keys. Part Three, the final installment, tells the tumultuous and tragic story of the 1935 hurricane that brought to an end the era of the railroad.
The radio play series not only captures important historical events (and controversies) that surrounded the railway, but it follows the lives of key characters throughout the three installments. “Some of the characters are based on real people, and some of them are compilations,” playwright Armour explains. “But all the characters reflect the dramatically changing roles of the time period. It’s such a fascinating period. And we get to see how people change with the times.”
Armour has a long history of life in the theater: stagehand, dancer, choreographer, director, company director and, now, national award-winning playwright as the recipient of the Lewis Prize.
Her plays have been produced from Key West to Alaska and all stops in between — including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Denver. Her overseas productions include London, Edinburgh and Ireland. Her play, “Lifer,” will be performed in Cairo this February by the ACT Theater Group. Her play, “Freedom Summer,” will be premiered this June at Theater for the New City in New York City.
“Wonder of the World,” Part Three, which is produced in partnership with Fringe Theater and Island Radio, stars Wayne Dapser, Diana Heller, Merle Dimbath, Richard Quint, and Mia Shawn. The show’s production team included Aramis Ikatu, Su Nubia and Alicia Merel with Keith Banning as the radio play’s sound engineer. (Part One and Two were recorded and aired in January 2022.)
Enjoy the full “Wonder of the World” radio series on the Fringe website, or listen to the third and final installment on Island Radio 106.9 on Jan. 22.
For information on this program, or any of Fringe’s upcoming productions, go to http://www.fringetheater.org or call the Fringe Box Office at 305-731-0581.