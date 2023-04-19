Fringe Theater offers ‘The Other Place’

Fringe Theater presents ‘The Other Place,’ starring Wende Shoer, center, with, from left, artha Hooten-Hattingh, Richard Quint and Michael Mulligan.

Fringe Theater will present Sharr White’s drama “The Other Place,” at 7 p.m. through April 22, at the Key West Armory, 600 White St.

The play is written by the award-winning playwright, Sharr White whose plays have been performed both on and off Broadway. In fact, his current play, “Pictures from Home,” opened at Studio 54 in January of this year.

