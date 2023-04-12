Fringe Theater offers ‘The Other Place’

Fringe Theater will present Sharr White’s drama “The Other Place,” at 7 p.m. April 12-22, at the Key West Armory, 600 White St.
The play is written by the award-winning playwright, Sharr White whose plays have been performed both on and off Broadway. In fact, his current play, “Pictures from Home,” opened at Studio 54 in January of this year.
“The Other Place” is a psychological drama that explores the disorienting turns that Juliana Smithton’s personal life takes just as her neurological research is poised to revolutionize the medical field. Divorce, marital affairs and an estranged daughter create the backdrop to an unfolding mystery. The truth awaits, but only at “The Other Place.
The play is directed by Rebecca Tomlinson, Fringe Theater’s Managing Artistic Director. “This is an incredible script. A play like this allows for a range of approaches in staging. We’ve chosen a very abstract style which I think our audiences will find intriguing.”
The show stars Wende Shoer as Juliana Smithton. “Audiences are used to seeing Wende shine in comic roles,” Tomlinson said. “This play showcases her equally significant talent for drama.”
Juliana’s husband is played by Michael Mulligan, a veteran stage actor who has performed on all of the island’s stages. Martha Hooten-Hattingh and Richard Quint complete the acting ensemble by portraying a variety of characters who move forward the play’s unfolding mystery.
Fringe’s production team includes Light Designer Kendall Cameron, Sound Designer Su Nubia, Board Op and Multi-Media Consultant Aramis Ikatu, Stage Manager Samantha Laskey, and the Construction Dream Team Don Lynch, Charlie Bengel, Jim Beyl.
For tickets, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or call 305-731-0581. The Armory is located at 600 White St. Seating is limited. Advanced tickets are encouraged. For more information on Fringe Theater or this production, email info@fringetheater.org.