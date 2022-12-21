Fringe Theater opens with 'Short n’ Sketchy'

Fringe Theater’s ‘Short ‘n’ Sketchy’ company, from left, Jim Speake, Carolyn Cooper, Cassidy Tims, Gann Monroe, Susanna Wells, Mathias Maloff; second row, John Swann, Fritzie Estimond, Erin McKenna, Donna Stabile and Iain Wilcox.

 Photo provided

Fringe Theater opens its new season with “Short ‘n’ Sketchy,” an original comedy of skits and sketches from the minds of local actors Carolyn Cooper and Mathias Maloff. The show runs for five performances, Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 28-31, at the Key West Armory, 600 White St.

“It’s the perfect season opener for us,” explains Fringe’s Managing Artistic Director Rebecca Tomlinson. “It’s a new play from new playwrights with a new director, and it introduces a lot of new actors to our audience. Plus, it’s very funny!”