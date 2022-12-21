Fringe Theater opens its new season with “Short ‘n’ Sketchy,” an original comedy of skits and sketches from the minds of local actors Carolyn Cooper and Mathias Maloff. The show runs for five performances, Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 28-31, at the Key West Armory, 600 White St.
“It’s the perfect season opener for us,” explains Fringe’s Managing Artistic Director Rebecca Tomlinson. “It’s a new play from new playwrights with a new director, and it introduces a lot of new actors to our audience. Plus, it’s very funny!”
Fringe is known for providing opportunities for emerging artists to develop new skills. Its Art House Theater approach means short runs, limited seating and a focus on Key West talent.
This original show come to be when Fringe held roundtable discussions with actors, writers and technicians last season, asking them about their personal and theatrical goals. “Carolyn and Mathias had written comedy pieces during the pandemic as part of our Fringe Friday series,” Rebecca explains. They wanted to try their hand at creating a full evening. “When theater people this talented say they want to try something,” Rebecca laughs, “the only logical response is an enthusiastic, Yes!”
What they created is a “Saturday Night Live”-style mashup of short skits that range from situation comedy to slapstick — and just a little of the stuff your mother wouldn’t let you do at the dinner table. What was once just fun ideas and back-and-forth, jib-jab, one-upmanship between friends has now been turned into a comedy-sketch show that you don’t want to miss.
“Short ‘n’ Sketchy” is directed by Cooper, while Maloff is joining the cast to bring the show to life. Featured actors include Fritzie Estimond, Erin McKenna, Gann Monroe, Jim Speake, Donna Stabile, John Swann, Cassidy Timms, Susannah Wells and Iain Wilcox. Together this talented company will create a fast-paced, over-the-top, (and only slightly questionable) funny night of sketchy comedic skits.