A native of Lima, Ohio, Gabriel Wright became interested in music at an early age. It seemed he was always studying or performing music, and he especially loved the guitar. In 2004, Wright graduated from Berklee School of Music in Boston with a major in songwriting.
After graduation, he moved to Nashville, “home of the songwriter,” and stayed three years. Nashville is spread out with people from all over the world and is a great place to learn about lyrics and stories for songwriting. Nashville is a very competitive, highly commercial environment, more of a musical industrial complex than an incubator of creativity.
Wright moved to Cincinnati, playing more gigs along the Ohio River, and would also drive to Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky for gigs. In 2012, he came to Key West on vacation and was amazed at the total creative environment with music, art, writing and theater on this small island. Returning to Ohio, he planned his move and returned to Key West.
Wright found an open mic night at the rooftop of the former Rum Barrel and soon had a gig. One of his first weekly gigs was at the Southernmost Hotel and later Hog’s Breath Saloon. He soon discovered “slow season,” when he lost a lot of work. He would often hit the pavement. He auditioned and was hired at Capt. Tony’s Saloon and has been a consistent performer there for more than nine years. Gabriel now performs more than 200 gigs annually.
He married Kim, a media marketing specialist, in 2018, and in January 2019, they bought some equipment and began to live-stream his gigs on a custom YouTube channel, ”Wright on the Rock,” attracting a small audience. Viewers could comment, chat, subscribe and leave a tip. He would schedule weekly “porch sessions,” performing music and taking requests through YouTube channel chat sessions from his front porch. They began to live-streaming sunsets, bike trips and Key West events like the Zombie Bike Ride and Fantasy Fest. Gabriel and Kim quickly discovered there are Key West festivals and events almost every week and had plenty of live video streaming opportunities.
In March 2020, when the world shut down, everyone was forced to the internet and live-streaming became the only way for musicians to perform and reach fans. To most musicians, this was new and difficult, but Gabriel and Kim had already been streaming live for more than a year. Their systems were advanced with great quality. During the shutdown, their viewers and subscribers expanded exponentially, along with their income from tips. They now have more than 6,400 active subscribers.
Currently, most of their streaming music gigs average 25 to 60 viewers and the sunset streaming average more than 100 viewers. The 2022 Fantasy Fest Parade had over 1,000 viewers. Their viewers’ chats increased, became more devoted — much more than song requests — and they got to know more about Wright and each other. Some would become friends, exchanging emails and phone numbers. Many would later visit Key West and attend his gigs in person, introducing themselves. This now happens frequently, sometimes with multiple YouTube subscriber, at gigs in Key West almost every day.
They have regular scheduled live video streams (porch sessions and sunsets) every week, plus music gigs and events. Kim rode her bike through Bahama Village after Hurricane Ian live-streaming the effects of the storm — the viewers commented that it was better than watching the Weather Channel. They also live-streamed the Pirate Wench drop on New Year’s Eve 2022 at the Schooner Wharf Bar. That year, they live-streamed 407 gigs and events. Their YouTube channel had almost 2 million views. They live-streamed part of the 2023 Key West Musicians Festival and directed all their tips to the Sister Season fund.
As a musician, Wright has made a connection with his streaming audience that was never possible with a live audience in a two-hour performance. The streamed performances are also archived and can be viewed at any time. He gets to know his viewers (fans) on a personal level. Their chats and stories help establish a deep connection and allow Wright to understand how his music has an effect on his fans. One of his subscribers was undergoing chemotherapy and told him Gabe he wished he was able to attend one of his live performances in Key West. Wright said it brought tears to his eyes.
Over the years, the music industry has evolved from vinyl albums, cassette and 8-track tapes, then CDs, music channel videos (MTV), streaming audio music (Spotify, Apple, etc.), and now live video streaming performances. When asked where he thinks the music business will evolve, Wright says no matter what happens next, it’s still a musician, with skill and talent, sharing their love of music. He feels with live-streaming, today’s musicians can reach music lovers easily and develop a more personnel connection with each and every fan. Check out his live stream YouTube Channel, “Wright on the Rock.”