Gabriel Wright

Gabriel Wright, shown performing at last week’s Key West Music Festival, made the most of his time during the pandemic live-streaming many of his gigs.

 Photo by Ralph DePalma

A native of Lima, Ohio, Gabriel Wright became interested in music at an early age. It seemed he was always studying or performing music, and he especially loved the guitar. In 2004, Wright graduated from Berklee School of Music in Boston with a major in songwriting.

After graduation, he moved to Nashville, “home of the songwriter,” and stayed three years. Nashville is spread out with people from all over the world and is a great place to learn about lyrics and stories for songwriting. Nashville is a very competitive, highly commercial environment, more of a musical industrial complex than an incubator of creativity.