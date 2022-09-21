At the Galleries

Arts Council Members’ Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the theme of its Members’ Show will be “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members are invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
Art work and completed applications can be dropped off at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 17-19.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For information and applications, visit http://www.keysart.com.
Mallory Square survey
Mallory Square is beloved for its nightly Sunset Celebration, an iconic event that brings together the best of the Keys’ natural beauty and unique culture. This is just one of the many roles this public square has played in its history, from anti-piracy outpost to auction house; ship-breaking yard to fishing pier.
The City of Key West is asking the public how it can realize the full potential of Mallory Square to support the Keys’ culture, commerce and community.
From September 2022 to May 2023 the city is conducting a collaborative master planning process to guide future improvements to the square.
The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development.
To take part in the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com.
The first survey will be live through Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
Applications are now being accepted for the Art Festival, and the link can be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
Gallery on Greene
Priscilla Coote is a featured artist at Gallery on Greene. Born in New England, she has spent the last 20-plus years in the Florida Keys, finding reconciliation between these polar opposites. Coote is predominantly taught by her observations of nature, studying the placement and intensity of light on water.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is currently featuring a full case of jewelry by Pawel Kaczynski, Samuel Coraux and Christina Brampti.
Kaczynski was born in Warsaw, Poland and is a member of the Polish Association of Sculptors and Goldsmithing Artists’ Association.
Coraux is a Parisian designer whose passion for art and architecture translate seamlessly into his unconventional pieces of colorful and comfortable jewelry.
Brampti’s workshop is located near Athens, Greece. She believes there are many ways to view reality, and her jewelry reflects that.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.