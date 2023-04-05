The Studios of Key West
TSKW will open its April exhibitions with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
“United in Diversity” is a display of the work of Horace O’Bryant Middle School students, organized by teachers Katie Holtkamp and Jennifer Franke, who gave their students an assignment to depict the diversity of their own school. Young artists, K-8, responded with works that are joyful and insightful. Their efforts are on display in the Zabar Lobby Gallery.
Twins Leif and Loren, collectively the Ivedson Brothers, create works celebrating the natural and imagined oddities that lurk in mangrove tunnels and in the backyards of conch cottages, in a show called “Mythical Creatures and Folklore of the Keys” in the Sanger Gallery. The fantastical creatures and scenes they create are influenced by the nature, history and mythology of the Florida Keys.
Singer Bria Ansara creates works reminiscent of the popular psychedelic posters that adorned the walls of stoner basements in the 1970s, but with a modern, tropical twist. Works on paper feature indigenous plants and animals in a day-glow palette in her exhibit “Psychedelic Gardens II,” hung in the Zabar Project Gallery.
The exhibition will also include the release of her “Key West Coloring Book,” featuring black-and-white reproductions of the main pieces to be colored in.
“St. Croix Carnival” is David Berg’s show at TSKW in XOJ Gallery. Berg has been surrounded by carnival traditions his entire life: first as child soaking up the annual Christmas-season festival, then training to be a Moko Jumbie — one of the carnival’s dramatic, athletic high-stilt walkers — and finally as a photographer and historian, documenting the Moko Jumbies and other festival traditions
Berg is a Caribbean native; he lives, shoots, and edits just outside Frederiksted, St. Croix, on an old Danish plantation close to his family home. In Berg’s photographs, he seeks to capture the forgotten past of the Virgin Islands as it emerges in the present moment. The photographs are archival in the sense that they seek to preserve and document Caribbean culture, as well as to express its rich depths to visitors and the outside world. Berg has been exhibiting his work for nearly a decade and has been featured in many shows that center on the African diaspora and the effects of colonialism.
The exhibits will be on display through Thursday, April 27.
The catalog of the TSKW’s spring’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Jag Gallery
John Martini and Carol Munder are featured artists at Jag Gallery’s “Two for Two” exhibit, which runs through Tuesday, April 11.
Martin’s new works are in bronze, mono prints, polychrome and steel, while Munder will showcase photogravures and silver gelatin prints.
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Harrison Gallery
Sally Binard is a featured artist at Harrison Gallery, which is showcasing her two new works surrounding women’s identity, history and social constructs. During the pandemic, a few women from the Keys and across the country met once a month for a feminist book club.
The topics and concepts from these books sparked the idea for Binard’s series of paintings. Using the rooster as a metaphor for patriarchal systems/behaviors and casting several of her friends as models, Binard’s works are the visual result of shared conversations and experiences between women.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs through Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.