At the Galleries

In The Studios of Key West’s Zabar Lobby Gallery are selections from the art collection of Campbell Cawood, a longtime philanthropist and friend of Key West, who died in 2022. The mark of a true collector, Cawood’s home was filled with art in every corner, and the works on display include local icons such as Sal Salinero, Jack Baron and Jeff Beal, alongside modernist masters like Alexander Calder, Jon Kuhn and Frank Holiday.
Available will be notable are artworks and objects related to Maya Angelou, for whom Cawood organized a legendary birthday party in Key West with his close friend Oprah Winfrey.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, with Phil Amsterdam as auctioneer, TSKW will host a live auction of the collection with proceeds going to the Cawood Courage Fund, benefiting TSKW, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and the American Red Cross’ efforts in the Florida Keys, among others. Tickets for the auction are $35 and include a welcome drink, hors d’oeuvres and door prize raffle.
On display also is the artwork TSKW’s members. Whether they’ve worked with this year’s theme “Transformations,” or just submitted what they’ve been working on lately, a wide variety of media interpretations are offered.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Jag Gallery
The annual Jag Gallery Small Works Juried Exhibit is an exhibit showing works from many Key West artists as well as around the world.
Opening day for the show will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1075 Duval St. C-23.
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened its Members Show, with the theme “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members were invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 27.
Mark Klammer has been working on a new line of pottery with a California mid-century modern vibe. It feels fresh and modern, with beautiful accents and organic shapes. Available are platters, mugs, wine chillers, tea pots and covered jars in this new style.
Currently on display in the Harrison Gallery are the ceramic floral creations of New Orleans artist Bradley Sabin, widely acclaimed for his sweeping installations. Each of the clay blooms — as many as 1,400 for a single project — is individually sculpted and glazed.
Sabin brings nature into the interior, transforming geometric spaces into something living, hand-touched and alive.
Works by Helen Harrison, Sally Binard, Melinda K. Hall, Cheryl Troxel, Joanne Klein, Jamie Alcroft, Ennid Berger, Christian Burchard, David Wegman, and international jewelry artists Christina Brampti, Pawel Kaczynski and Samuel Coraux are also on display.