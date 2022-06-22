Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is featuring the wearable art of two designers.
Parisian Samuel Coraux’s work is a combination of contemporary charisma and traditional elegance, reflecting his passion for art and architecture.
Christina Brampti works north of Athens and crafts jewelry from brushed aluminum tubes combined with cords of varying thicknesses and materials including rubber, leather, nylon, tulle, elastic and cotton.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit hppt://www.harrsion-gallery.com/jewelry
The Studios of Key West
TSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Jag Gallery
JAG Gallery welcomes the return of Key West artist Rick Worth with new paintings on canvas of familiar local spots along with his popular “Candy Bars” series of compositions on roof shingles.
Since his arrival in Key West more than 30 years ago the self-taught painter, sculptor and instructor’s unique and often whimsical interpretations of idyllic Key West life can be found in numerous private collections and publicly, all around town — murals, fence posts, shutters not to mention the hundreds of cars he has painted over his time here.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202 or email jagggallerykw@gmail.com or visit http://www.instagram.com/jaggallery.
Collections Key West
Collections Key West will host an Aloha Show & Sale through June.
As an enticement, the gallery is offering 20% off all artworks in gallery through the month of June and into July.
For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com.
Collections Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island.
Salt Gallery
For the month of June, Salt Gallery will feature “Imbue,” a collection of works by Key West artist Emma Starr, which will be on display at the gallery until June 30. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com. Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.