Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery opens the new season with the return of AD Tinkham and his latest series of powerful representations of sea and sky.
Forever drawn to and fascinated by that which occurs offshore, Tinkham’s paintings are not merely seascapes, but in a sense self-portraits, revealing that part of the artist that identifies with, not only the calm, but the fury inherent in a storm and ultimately inviting viewers to recognize themselves in it.
The exhibit continues through Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St.
For information call 305-407-6202, visit http://www.jaggallery.art/artists or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Key West Art
Center Gallery
The Key West Art Center & Gallery will host a reception showcasing member Nancy Adams from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Adams is a creative mixed media artist, recent Anne McKee Grant recipient and presents her newest work consisting of recycled metal with 2D and sculptural items.
The Key West Art Center is located at 301 Front St.
For information, call 305-294-1241 or email info@keywestartcenter.com
Gallery on Greene
Gallery on Greene will host Wayne Garcia’s first one-man show with an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Garcia was a student of Mario Sanchez, Key West’s famed 20th century historian/artist. In 1996 Garcia demonstrated Sanchez’s intaglio technique for The American folk Art Museum & The Museum of the City of New York at Mario’s exhibit, “A Fisherman’s Dream.”
The exhibit includes compelling portraits of colorful Key West characters such as El Gato and landmark buildings like La Brisa, once the beachside society, social venue and dance hall for Key Westers.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St.
For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
The Studios of
Key West
TSKW is presenting “Sea Level Stories” by artist Jane Baldridge, an exhibition which raises awareness of critical issues around sea level rise.
Baldridge is a licensed boat captain as well as an artist. Throughout her work and during her time living on a boat, she closely studied the movements and patterns of water, particularly interested in how powerfully water sculpts shorelines. Her fascination with the ocean and its many moods is evident in her artwork.
“I am passionate about the planet,” Baldridge says, “especially the ocean, rivers and bays. I have a profound respect for the power of water and wind.”
The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Studios is located at 533 Eaton St.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Arts Council
Members Show
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the theme of its Members Show will be “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members are invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
Art work and completed applications can be dropped off at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For information and applications, visit http://www.keysart.com.
Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
Applications are now being accepted for the Art Festival, and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.