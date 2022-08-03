Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery’s new exhibition, “Some for Summer” features works from Sharon McGauley, Michel Delgado, Sally West, Lincoln Perry, John Martini, Letty Nowak and others.
The show continues through Friday, Aug. 16.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6702 or email info@jaggallery.art
New work of Peter Vey is featured at Gallery on Greene.
Vey has established his place among the American Regionalist painters with thick palette strokes in abstract expressionist tempo. “The light in Key West is so mesmerizing and so are the vivid colors,” Vey says.
Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts and Fantasy Fest 2022 “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos” is requesting artists to submit their vision of this year’s theme for the annual Fantasy Fest Poster and T-shirt contest.
The winning selections that best represent the 2022 theme will become the official Fantasy Fest poster or the official T-shirt.
Artwork that creatively and graphically reflects the theme, characteristics, flavor and the whimsy of Key West will be reviewed by a selection committee and selected artists will each receive $750, a signing party and recognition.
Artists may submit up to three different images for consideration. Posters may be horizontal or vertical, with a preferred finished size of 18 inches by 24 inches. Artists are asked to include the words “Fantasy Fest” and the 2022 theme words “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.”
Deadline for online submissions is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/Np7Zb6Eul4XAe08n
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48 inch by 36 inch photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is located at 1102 White St. For information, visit http://www.shadeandshutterkeywest.com or call 305-767-3769
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
