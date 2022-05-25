Salt Gallery
For the month of June, Salt Gallery will feature “Imbue,” a collection of works by Key West artist Emma Starr, hosting an opening reception at the gallery on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10.
Starr, who signs her work, “emjay,” is a magician of sorts. She creates ineffable images from the Zen power of empty landscape, an enzo of all and nothing, when this becomes that … like magic.
Often the figure is landscape, and the landscape is figurative, but there is a quality to her point and shoot plastic camera images so direct, it stirs. Perhaps because the images are not photoshopped but made from film, even expired film, that the ghostly images emerge. They are haunting.
“The beautiful imperfections of expired film and lo-fi cameras create an unadulterated impression of nature’s harmonious shapes,” Starr says. “The intermittent presence of semi-submerged human form represents the vacancy of busyness…something we often forget to make time for as we reside on this island rock we call home. Grain, blur, and desaturated colors are the essence of the final image.”
Starr’s work will be on display at the gallery from June 1 to 30. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery is featuring Kaline Carter in a solo exhibition of his popular ‘Key West Homes’ series of clean, straight lined minimal compositions.
Carter often thinks of the color of the sky wherever he paints. “The color of the sky in Key West is very different from a place like Palm Springs-there is more water, more density in the color of Key West, so I try to replicate that in my work. I have had a little more fun adding some more intricate details into my Key West paintings lately-more challenging characteristics, like a bannister or fence. These details have provided me with a great challenge.”
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jagggallerykw@gmail.com or visit http://www.instagram.com/jaggallery
The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West exhibits will be hung through Thursday, May 26. Among the feature artists is Valerie Hird, whose “The Garden of Absolute Truths” will be on display in the Sanger Gallery.
“The Color of Summer” is featured in the XOJ Gallery. Paola Effio’s pieces include a mermaid playing the lyre with a boat on her head, an anthropomorphized cat considering her next move and a dragon smiling with its tongue out like a happy dog.
Miami artist Meme Ferré’s abstract works unite a vibrant natural color palette reminiscent of her Caribbean heritage and the tropical, lush flora and fauna from her garden in Puerto Rico and are displayed in the Zabar Lobby Gallery, entitled “Make it up as I go.”
Nellie Appleby’s work “The Sunshine Collectors” is on view in the Zabar Project Gallery.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Collections Key West
Karen and Jimmy will host an Aloha Show & Sale from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Forty years ago they rode their bicycles to Key West. They had ridden to the Grand Canyon, San Diego, Santa Barbara, across Canada and back down to Florida.
“We had never been to Key West, but heard of the possibilities of boat building in a town of open-minded, artful and colorful people. We have loved Key West all these years — we always will. Our friends, the marina, our work environment, all beyond compare. But hark! We have a calling to travel to Hawaii and start anew,” they wrote.
“The Aloha Show is a culmination of both our art and our stellar stable of artists.”
As an enticement, they are offering 20% off all artworks in gallery through the month of June and into July.
For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com.
Collections Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island.