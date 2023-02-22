At the Galleries

Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Custom House Museum on Friday, Feb. 24, to to celebrate the opening of the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
“Our mission is to promote and elevate the humanities and arts of the Florida Keys, including emphasis on the role of women in our society,” said KWAHS curator Convertito. “This exhibit features strong, thought-provoking pieces created by female artists in our community. The breadth and depth of the artists’ originality and imagination is astonishing.”
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled “Rock-a Bye,” American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled “Emmy,” and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled “Vincent Catches the Sun.”
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“It is brilliant to work with all of the artists represented in the exhibit; they offer a dynamic view of everything that surrounds us — nature, people, experiences and materials,” said Convertito. “The quality and diversity of the artwork continually excites me.”
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs through Saturday, April 16. For information, call Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org
Arts Council
“Seeing,” a collection of contemporary and abstract works by Ruth Gilmore Langs and Scott Jeffries, is now on display in the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
For information, call 305-296-4369 or visit http://www.keysart.com.
Connections Project receptions will be held Thursday, March 2, at Royal Furniture Showroom, 6001 Overseas Highway in Marathon; on Friday, March 24, at Artists in Paradise Gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key; and on Thursday, April 20, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simon St., Key West.
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is now featuring Melinda K. Hall’s companion series to Ben Harrison’s musical “El Isleño 1921: The Untold Key West Story.”
The Santa Fe artist’s unique, ex-voto style paintings depict key elements of the story.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
Todd Bonita and Nyla Witmore are featured artists at Gingerbread Square Gallery.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
The Studios of Key West
Considered one of the most significant Cuban American folk artists of the 20th century, Key West woodcarver Mario Sanchez has inspired scores of artists born and raised in the Florida Keys.
The Studios of Key West celebrates Sanchez’s legacy as seen through the work of Keys’ artists with an exhibition entitled “Living Traditions: The School of Mario Sanchez.”
A lineup of Conch artists is exhibited in the show, including Wayne Garcia, Patti Kemp, Mike and Jorge Marrero, Danny Soldano, Garth Holtkamp, Hector Sanchez and Andy Thurber.
Also at The Studios are exhibitions by Cuban artist Ruben Alpízar, Key West artist Jeff Ware and New York artist Nathan Heverin.
In the Sanger Gallery, The Studios will present “Alices Wonderful World,” by of one of Cuba’s most renowned artists, Rubén Alpízar. Alpízar combines surreal juxtapositions and razor sharp wit to fashion whole worlds within his paintings and objects. In his latest exhibition, Alpízar enlists Lewis Carroll’s Alice in a trip down a rabbit hole of the artist’s own design.
The Zabar Lobby Gallery hosts “Unpredictable Journeys,” the latest exhibition by Jeff Ware, who began his own woodworking journey four years ago. The show is a collection of freeform sculptures from local and non-local woods.
In “Mechanisms of Life,” by artist Nathan Heverin, common objects of beauty like violins and toy horses come to life with polished brass, woodwork and vintage clock parts. Heverin has been described as a mechanical magician and an artistic problem-solver.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Key West Art & Historic Society
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community” has opened at KWAHS’ Custom House.
In this exhibition, history and stories will be woven together through various events that shaped the Black and Indigenous cultures of Key West.
In the early 1800s and 1900s, the Black and Indigenous community of Key West was skilled and hardworking. Many early settlers migrated to the island from St. Augustine, the Bahamas and Cuba and with them brought their skills, education and culture. These settlers were great contributors to the island’s development.
The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 19.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery has opened “Lincoln Perry: A Retrospective” highlighting the decades long career of this contemporary artist, no stranger to the Key West art community.
First acquainted after hitch-hiking here from California to crew with a boat sailing to New York , Perry returned to Key West with his wife, Anne Beattie, in 1993, discovering that the once rough and tumble Navy town he’d remembered had been retransformed to a tourists’ paradise. Perry was, too, transformed by the light, the endless paintable motifs and the warmth of both the climate and the people, all inspiration for and subjects of his painting for many years.
The exhibit continues through Monday, Feb. 27.
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.