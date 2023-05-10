The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West, with a crew of artists led by Chantal Pavageaux, invites the public to be a part of the “The Conch Ship” one-of-a-kind art event, where TSKW will attempt the impossible — capturing the island’s state of mind in under a week as a live art performance event.
The whole island is invited to participate, and there are a number of ways to get involved in the weeklong series of events.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, a free Town Hall Conversation is scheduled, a structured input session where snacks are served and anyone and everyone is invited to share their thoughts, dreams and fears for our island.
Tuesday through Saturday, May 16-20, is Building Week, when the ideas generated during the Town Hall are creatively transformed into The Conch Ship. Volunteers are invited to drop in and help make the magic happen, committing as much or as little time they’d like. Creative skills are appreciated, but not required, and everyone is welcome.
On Saturday, May 20, TSKW will present “The Conch Ship: A Community Powered Art Event.” Part installation, part performance, and part social gathering, the public can experience the results of a week’s creativity, centered on the island we love, and then have some food and drink together to talk about it. Tickets for the final event are $10, and 100% of ticket sales benefit S.O.S. Food Pantry.
All events take place at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street. Project details and tickets for the May 20 final event can be purchased at http://www.tskw.org, or by calling 305-296-0458.
In TSKW’s XOJ Gallery, “Finding Inspiration in Isolation” explores the resiliency of people with disabilities during the pandemic in hopes of advocating for their equality in the Florida Keys. As part of local artist Erika Heffernan’s Art Builds Community grant, she teaches art classes to MARC clients—in anything from cyanotypes to mixed media explorations. The resulting artwork will be displayed alongside her own photography project, a series documenting her runs each day during the pandemic. This exhibition builds cultural equity by displaying a variety of works of art evoking the emotional experiences of people with disabilities during the ongoing pandemic.
In the Sanger Gallery, Vera Vasek explores “The Anatomy of Place” by looking at the movement of shifting tides, and by creating forms in various materials influenced by her interaction with nature and its processes. Vasek pioneered a new, creative approach to documenting the natural world. Working with plaster, burlap and bamboo, she set out to create “tidal reliefs” in the mouth of Tampa Bay. Today, she continues to respond to the shifting sea levels around Key West in sculptural form.
In the Project Gallery, Steve Bickis captures cafes, street life and other Keys icons in acrylic, exploring the push-pull of shadow and sunlight.
Bickis lived in Key West for 15 years while working as a sign painter. In the early 1990s, he moved north, to Indiana, and returned to Key West three years ago to pursue fine art painting.
In the Zabar Lobby Gallery, former artist-in-residence Fiona Morehouse returns to Key West with an exhibition featuring her fascination with the Kapok trees, exploring resonance and entanglement through the language of landscape.
The exhibits will be on display through Thursday, May 25.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s latest exhibition is “Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label”. The exhibition offers a compelling sampling and interpretation of 19th and early 20th century inner and outer cigar labels, showcasing more than 40 lithographs related to the Key West and Cuba cigar manufacturers.
The exhibit is at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St.
Cigar manufacturers sought out creative avenues to market their own brand of cigars to consumers. Factory owners turned to a handful of lithographers that were primarily based in New York City and Chicago. Layering up to 10 colors in a stone-lithography process, and even adding gold leaf embellishments and embossing, vibrant images sold cigars through romantic landscapes, patriotic figures, Grecian representations of women, Spanish and Cuban symbolism, and lush tobacco fields.
Lithographic companies were given specific descriptions of labels they were to produce, and often sent one of their artists to the factory to discuss elements with the owner. The domestic clear Havana industry used popular Spanish themes or topics on its cigar labels and, in so doing, smokers came to associate any subject even vaguely Spanish with Cuban tobacco and cigars. Dozens of Key West cigar factories produced hundreds of different brands, each with its own label, many of these reflecting Key West and Cuban themes.
“Out of the Box: The Art of the Cigar Label” runs to early October in the Bumpus Gallery.
For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery has opened its first exhibit dedicated exclusively to photography, Photo/Work.
The show features a selection of images from photographer and writer Mark Hedden and artist and academic Lynne Bentley-Kemp.
Photo/Work will be on display Tuesday, May 23, and is also available online at http://www.jaggallery.art/shop
Jag Gallery is located at the Simonton Street entrance to Duval Square, 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com