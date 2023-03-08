The Studios of Key Wes
t
This month, the galleries are taken over by some of The Studios of Key West family.
Michael Ross, one of the newest hires at TSKW, returned to his childhood home in Mississippi several years ago and began a series of handmade fabric quilts that take the shape of houses when suspended from the ceiling. They serve as a powerful metaphor for how we alter, affect and influence the places that we call home, just as they do to us.
In the XOJ, 2020 artist-in-residence Sandra Williams displays highly intricate paper cut works created throughout the pandemic focused on the expressions of love–romantic, familial, spiritual, platonic, self-love.
PEAR-alumna-turned-local-artist B Lucy Stevens invites audiences into her sketchbook, plastering the walls of the Zabar Project Gallery in 30 years worth of doodles, exploring her experiences with anxiety, depression, motherhood, marriage and divorce.
In the Zabar Lobby, preview the artworks from the Anne McKee Art Auction set for March 12.
The catalog of the TSKW’s upcoming season’s classes and events is now available.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Key West Art Center &
Gallery
The Art Center will host its annual Plein Air Show and contest, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. A Reception with People’s Choice voting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Entry forms are due by Friday, March 10.
For information, visit http://www. keywestartcenter.com/events
The Art Center is located at 301 Front St.
Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery welcomes the return of Key West’s Kelly Lever and Adam Russell for an exhibit of new, multimedia artworks.
“Be Still” introduces an original concept from the Key West Pottery duo with an inventive and contemporary twist on the still life genre with works based on their ceramic creations, manipulating photographs of three dimensional work into the process of making paintings.
About their return to Jag, Russell says, “for this season’s exercise, Kelly and I are teaming up for this collaboration, a some her’s, some mine, some our’s sort of thing.”
All Jag Gallery artists can be viewed online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
Ocean Blue Gallery
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art is presenting his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery.
Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz, who encouraged Everhart to carry forward his comic strip creations to the fine art form.
Everhart’s Peanuts related work went on to show in gallery and museum shows around the world, including the Louvre in Paris. Charles Schulz said of Everhart and his work: “Tom makes me feel better about what I do than almost anyone else. Especially since I consider him so capable.”
The artist will be present at free receptions from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.
Ocean Blue Gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.
Cocco & Salem Gallery
Marylene Proner’s latest collection of painted sculpture “Bugs, Bugs, Bugs” at Cocco & Salem Gallery will continue through Saturday, March 11.
Cocco & Salem Gallery is located at 1111 Duval St. For information call 305-292-0072 or visit http://www.coccoandsalem.com.
Custom House Museum
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the “From a Woman’s Hand” exhibit.
The biennial exhibit of 43 Florida Keys women was juried by members of the arts community including Jane Grannis, Martha Resk, Lois Songer and Cori Convertito, and illuminates the achievements of women artists who have been marginalized for centuries. Gender bias is less obvious today, but contemporary women artists still face many barriers and disparities, as well as continuous underrepresentation in museum collections and exhibitions worldwide.
Among them are Lauren McAloon displaying her newest raku and brass sculpture in her Vessel Series entitled Rock-a Bye, American Watercolor Society member Sandy Mezinis exhibiting a new watercolor piece entitled Emmy, and Lower Keys photographer Lynne Bentley-Kemp with her photograph entitled Vincent Catches the Sun.
Museum visitors will also discover artwork and mediums by artists whose works are rarely exhibited in Florida Keys.
“From a Woman’s Hand” runs through Saturday, April 16. For information, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
“Bahama Village: Relics of a Fading Community” is also on display.
In this exhibition, history and stories will be woven together through various events that shaped the Black and Indigenous cultures of Key West.
The Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum is located at 281 Front St. for information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
Todd Bonita and Nyla Witmore are feature artists at Gingerbread Square Gallery.
For information, call 305-29-8900. Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.