At the Galleries

Illustration of Priscilla Presley by Adam Rote.

 Illustration provided

Key West Gallery

The Key West Gallery will host an event with Priscilla Presley on Friday, Jan. 6, with a live appearance and question-and-answer session with Presley at the Helmerich Theater at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a reception at the Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St.

