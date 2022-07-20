Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48-inch by 36-inch photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
Cathy Rose, an New Orleans-based artist with new paintings and assemblage sculpture, and painter Aase May will be featured artists at Jag Gallery through Tuesday, July 26.
Rose presents new works of her familiar, evocative and deeply personal subject matter and technique in sculpture, assemblage and painting in this new series representing what the artist refers to as another beginning, personal liberation and rebirth.
Danish-born and longtime Key West painter May’s youthful memories of museum shows in Copenhagen along with early influence from Klee and Picasso and later the Impressionists, Expressionists and other artists are reflected in her personal take of the world; the light, the dark, the beauty in works of oil and cold wax on canvas.
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
Harrison Gallery is featuring the wearable art of two designers.
Parisian Samuel Coraux’s work is a combination of contemporary charisma and traditional elegance, reflecting his passion for art and architecture.
Christina Brampti works north of Athens and crafts jewelry from brushed aluminum tubes combined with cords of varying thicknesses and materials including rubber, leather, nylon, tulle, elastic and cotton.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit hppt://www.harrsion-gallery.com/jewelry
The Studios of Key WestTSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.