TSKW is presenting "Sea-Level Stories" by artist Jane Baldridge, an exhibition which raises awareness of critical issues around sea-level rise. The public is invited to view the exhibition during the First Thursday event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Baldridge is a licensed boat captain as well as an artist. Throughout her work and during her time living on a boat, she closely studied the movements and patterns of water, particularly interested in how powerfully water sculpts shorelines. Her fascination with the ocean and its many moods is evident in her artwork.
“I am passionate about the planet," Baldridge says, "especially the ocean, rivers and bays. I have a profound respect for the power of water and wind.”
The exhibition will remain on view through Thursday, Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Studios is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org. or call 305-296-0458.
Gallery on Greene
William Bradley Thompson is a mixed media artist featured at Gallery on Greene. Thompson specializes in colorful assemblages, landscapes and figurative work.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced the theme of its members’ show will be “200 Years of Island Life.”
Council members are invited to channel their creativity with artwork inspired by tropical landscapes, diverse culture and unique history of land and sea, distinctive architecture and the colorful sights, sounds and people of the Florida Keys.
Art work and completed applications can be dropped off at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 17-19.
The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.