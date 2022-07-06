Harrison Gallery is featuring the wearable art of two designers.
Parisian Samuel Coraux’s work is a combination of contemporary charisma and traditional elegance, reflecting his passion for art and architecture.
Christina Brampti works north of Athens and crafts jewelry from brushed aluminum tubes combined with cords of varying thicknesses and materials including rubber, leather, nylon, tulle, elastic and cotton.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-294-0609 or visit hppt://www.harrsion-gallery.com/jewelry
The Studios of Key West
TSKW celebrates the island’s quintessential summer fruit with its annual Mango Madness Members Show.
This exhibition invites artist-members of the organization to create artwork inspired by the succulent fruit (or by anything at all, really).
The public is invited to view paintings, sculptures and photographs on all three floors of the building. More than 100 works of art will be on display.
The exhibition, which is free, remains on view through Thursday, July 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Jag Gallery
Cathy Rose, an New Orleans-based artist with new paintings and assemblage sculpture, and painter Asse May will be featured artists at Jag Gallery, 1075 Duval St.