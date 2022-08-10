At the Galleries

Michel Delgado’s work is on display at Jag Gallery.

 Photo provided

Jag Gallery

Jag Gallery announces the return of painter Michel Delgado to the Key West art scene joining the gallery’s family of artists. Born in Senegal, Delgado pursued a path to the arts discovering a spiritual outlet for self-reflection and honesty. From Dakar to Paris and eventually to the United States in 1988, Michel now spends time between his studios in Key West and Chicago while traveling the country for exhibitions.

