At the Galleries

Jag Gallery announces the return of painter Michel Delgado to the Key West art scene joining the gallery’s family of artists. Born in Senegal, Delgado pursued a path to the arts discovering a spiritual outlet for self-reflection and honesty. From Dakar to Paris and eventually to the United States in 1988, Michel now spends time between his studios in Key West and Chicago while traveling the country for exhibitions.
Delgado states “I fill my canvases with intense and basic colors, crisply painted shapes and meticulous detail; I make work without conventional representational techniques and everything I paint comes through my relationship with the world around me combined with my cultural heritage, philosophy and spirituality.”
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6702 or email info@jaggallery.art
Gallery on Greene
New work of Peter Vey is featured at Gallery on Greene.
Vey has established his place among the American Regionalist painters with thick palette strokes in abstract expressionist tempo. “The light in Key West is so mesmerizing and so are the vivid colors,” Vey says.
Shade Ceramics and Shutter Photography is celebrating with larger-than-life works from potter Mark Klammer and photographer Sarah Carleton. Klammer has created inspired platters that are functional as well as beautiful and Carleton is featuring two 48-inch by 36-inches photos mounted on aluminum inspired by the beauty of the hot, lazy Key West summer.
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.