Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and the Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street; the Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25.
Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link can be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com
The Monroe County Art in Public Places Committee and Florida Keys Council of the Arts invites visual artists to become pre-qualified for its public art program.
The Art in Public Places Ordinance mandates that 1% of new county building construction costing a minimum of $500,000 and renovations costing a minimum of $100,000 be set aside to fund this program.
The AIPP Committee reviews and recommends projects to the Board of County Commissioners, and is responsible for the commission and purchase of art.
Artist must be “pre-qualified” through this process if they are interested in applying for any upcoming county projects especially and including Key West International Airport expansion.
Application requirements include an Artist Statement, CV/resume, five to 10 images of recent artwork, application and a cover page.
For information, email director@keysarts.com
Works from nine Key West artists are among the finalists currently on view at Jag Gallery’s second annual Poolside Juried Show. Poolside features compositions in 2D and 3D from artists nationwide and London.
Paintings and photography from Fran Decker, Mary Jean Connors, Aase May, Kathy Corey, Chelsi Smith, Rick Worth, Johnny White, Rodger Stuart Davis and J H Allen are on view through Monday, Sept. 5.
The exhibit can also be found online at http://www.jaggallery.art/shopgallery
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6702 or email info@jaggallery.art
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants.
For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
